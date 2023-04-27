April 27, 2023
Homestead Gardens Spring
Rev Those Engines for 13th Annual Fashion for a Cause

Last year’s Fashion for a Cause was a phenomenal success – new models, new looks, and new food in a new, bright, and airy venue. This year, Annapolis’s hottest red-carpet fashion event returns to the new custom service center at Porsche Annapolis on Hudson Street from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2023.

Get a look at what you’ll see this summer in the city, on the beach, and at parties. More than a dozen community models will take to the runway for this high-energy show with sleek and racy Porsche automobiles as their backdrop. They will wear designer fashions from shops along Main Street and the Annapolis Town Center.

The party begins and ends with signature cocktails and delicious savory and sweet bites from popular food trucks and area restaurants. Proceeds from the event will benefit Chesapeake Kids, a program service of Hospice of the Chesapeake designed to support children who are living with illness, dealing with the illness of a family member, or who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. For details, contact Lauren Thurston at 443-837-1531 or [email protected].

Photo: Glenn A. Miller | Glenn A. Miller Photography

Feeding Hope Event to Benefit Anne Arundel County Food Bank on May 18th
