Local News

Puppies AND Kittens: The Canines, Felines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pets of the Week

Zeua, Hera, Skeeter and Maisie are the Canines & Crosstreks (and Felines) Adoptable Pets of the Week, sponsored by Annapolis Subaru. Operators are standing by, waiting for you to take these lovable pups, kittens and cats to there furever home!

This week, little critter overload with two really friendly chihuahuas Zeus and Hera; and a mother-son feline family in Maisie and Skeeter!

Zeus and Hera are bonded together (not brother and sister, but bonded) so they do need to be adopted together, but they are both 8-years-old, loveable, and it seems pretty low-maintenance . The bio on Zeus says he’s timid around new people, but that seems incorrect as he had no problems hopping on our laps!

After the canines vacated, the felines came in and it is apparently kitten season at the SPCA. Maisie and her kitten, Skeeter came for a visit. They both still have a few weeks to go before they can be adopted, as Maisie is still nursing and Skeeter still has some growing to do.

Maisie is only one year old and sort of knows the ways of the world and would be a great companion for any single or family. Skeeter is 4 weeks old and is all about exploring and having fun!

Do you have a place in your home, heart, and yard for Zeus, Hera, Skeeter or Maisie?

Hera
Zeus
Zeus
Hera
Maisie and Skeeter
Maisie and Skeeter
Skeeter
Skeeter
Maisie, Billy from Annapois Subaru, and Skeeter
Maisie and Billy from Annapolis Subaru

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal?  Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall!  If you are interested in meeting or adopting any animal, you can learn more about their adoption process here

Some helpful shelter resources: 
SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org
Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search
Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!
Phone number: 410-268-4388
Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donators, and partners – especially  Annapolis Subaru – who continues to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

