April 20, 2023
Annapolis, US 76 F
Homestead Gardens Spring
Police-Fire

Police Searching for Armed Carjackers in Crofton

Just after midnight on April 20, 2023, an armed carjacking occurred in the 1600 block of Walleye Drive in Crofton. According to the Anne Arundel County Police Department, the victim reported that as he arrived at his residence, he was approached by two Black male suspects, one of whom was armed with a handgun. The suspects demanded the victim’s car keys, and after taking them from the victim’s pocket, they fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, a black 2014 Nissan Maxima 4-door sedan.

The suspects are described as having a slim build and possibly in their late teens to early 20s. They were last seen wearing dark-colored hooded sweatshirts and dark jeans. At least one of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

This incident highlights the importance of being aware of one’s surroundings and taking precautions to stay safe. It is recommended that individuals park in well-lit areas and avoid parking in secluded areas, especially at night. When returning to a parked car, it is essential to be aware of any suspicious individuals in the area and to have car keys readily accessible to minimize the amount of time spent outside the vehicle.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is currently investigating this incident, and they are asking anyone with information to contact them at (410) 222-6155 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County.

