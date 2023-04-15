Police Looking For Suspects in Royal Farms Parking Lot Shooting

The Annapolis Police are investigating an overnight shooting in the parking lot of the Royal Farms convenience store in the city’s Eastport community

On Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 2:20 am, Annapolis Police officers responded to the 400 block of 6th Street for a shooting.

Simultaneously, an adult male victim arrived at Anne Arundel Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his lower leg. His injuries are not life threatening.

Police believe that the victim was in the parking lot of the convenience store when a car arrived and a group of suspects got out. At least one person from the suspect group shot at the victim multiple times. Witnesses indicated more than a dozen shots were fired.

This is an active and fluid investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact police at (410) 260-3439.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

