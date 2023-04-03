April 2, 2023
Police-Fire

Police Believe Alcohol Involved in Fatal 3-Car Crash

The Anne Arundel County Police believe that alcohol was involved in a fatal three-car crash this afternoon near the Markey Station Mall in Glen Burnie.

On April 2, 2023, at 12:50 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a traffic crash on southbound Ritchie Highway and Marley Station Road, Glen Burnie MD.

Police believe a 2008 Toyota Tundra, operated by a 35-year-old Glen Burnien man, was traveling southbound on Ritchie Hwy approaching the intersection when it failed to stop for a steady red traffic signal. As the Tundra entered the intersection, it first struck a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox, turning left into the Marley Station Mall; and then a 2013 BMW also turning left into the mall.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the Tundra sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Bayview Hospital in Baltimore for treatment. A 13-year-old male passenger in the Tundra was transported to Baltimore Washington Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Equinox was transported to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A passenger in the Equinox was pronounced dead at the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire personnel. The driver of the BMW was not injured.

Evidence suggests there was potential alcohol use by the driver of the Tundra as well as excessive speed. In consultation with the Anne Arundel County States Attorney’s Office, the decision was made to charge the driver of the Tundra with the following charges:

  • Negligent Manslaughter
  • Criminally Negligent Manslaughter
  • Homicide while under the influence of alcohol 
  • Life-threatening injury by MV while under the influence of alcohol
  • Life-threatening injury by MV while impaired by alcohol
  • Drive under the influence of alcohol while transporting a minor
  • Drive while impaired with alcohol while transporting a minor

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County.

