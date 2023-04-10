April 10, 2023
Annapolis, US 62 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Arts Alive Turns 25 in 2023! Come Celebrate on September 8th! Poet Laureate to Perform at St. Luke’s Earth Day Celebration Kim Hovell Celebrating Ten Years of Art Success! Daily News Brief | April 10, 2023 The Golden Rule Peace Boat Arriving on April 25th
Life In The Area

Poet Laureate to Perform at St. Luke’s Earth Day Celebration

Grace Cavalieri, Maryland’s State Poet Laureate since 2018, will perform a commemorative poem for St. Luke’s Episcopal Church’s Earth Day & The Arts Festival, an inaugural event in Eastport that celebrates the importance of nature inspiring our creativity and restoring our spirits. Ms. Cavalieri will give a performance on Saturday at 1 pm to celebrate this inaugural festival on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, along with local dignitaries.  

“The creative arts are essential forms of human expression and a valuable way for people to connect with nature and restore their spirit. It’s my honor and privilege to participate in this inaugural event that encourages both creativity and stewardship of nature in our community,” said Grace Cavalieri, Maryland’s State Poet Laureate.  

The Earth Day & The Arts festival will kick off with a community concert and art reception at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Eastport on Friday, April 21st, from 6-8 pm, and will continue with the Arts Festival on the grounds of St. Luke’s Restoration of Nature on Saturday, April 22 from 10 am-5 pm.

The festival will offer the community a unique opportunity to experience and celebrate nature by practicing and appreciating creative arts, including painting, drawing, dancing, music, poetry, guided labyrinth walks, talks on nature photography, creating sacred spaces in your backyard, and more. St. Luke’s is partnering with local organizations, including the Annapolis Watercolor Club, The Freedom Choir, and with the sponsor, Davey’s Trees of Annapolis. 

The Earth Day & The Arts Festival is an idea created by Connie Harold, a local writer and artist and a member of St. Luke’s Church. Her idea sprang from the connection between restoring nature and the need to also restore our spirits. “After the difficulties over the past few years, the community is craving restorative experiences in nature.  There is nothing like allowing nature to inspire our creativity and revive our inner spirits,” said Connie Harold.   

St. Luke’s Restoration of Nature is a restored natural oasis in the Eastport neighborhood that was completed in 2018. The mission of the Restoration of Nature is to be an accessible green space for our Eastport neighbors, a model for environmental stewardship and environmental education, a resource for citizen science, and a restored habit for the wildlife of Eastport.  

Rev. Lauren Bloom, St. Luke’s Priest-in-Charge since July of 2022, was excited when Connie shared her idea for this festival. “St. Luke’s is a community with a love of nature and for our neighbors. We can’t think of a better way to share the blessings of this restored environmental campus than hosting a festival for our neighbors in this community,” said Rev. Bloom.

The Restoration’s 4-acre environmental campus includes a restored stream bed with bio-swales that stretch from Bay Ridge Avenue to Back Creek and clean stormwater runoff from the Eastport/Annapolis neighborhoods. In addition to supporting environmental education, the campus also includes an outdoor amphitheater, a labyrinth and 1.25 miles of trails through a wooded and restored habitat. 

Learn more about the festival by following St. Luke’s Restoration of Nature on Facebook and at www.stlukeseastport.org/earthdayandtheartsfestival.   

Previous Article

Kim Hovell Celebrating Ten Years of Art Success!

 Next Article

Arts Alive Turns 25 in 2023! Come Celebrate on September 8th!
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO Masterworks VI

ASO Masterworks VI

ABS-Bay-Bridge-FEST-300×300

ABS-Bay-Bridge-FEST-300×300

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

Green Watercolor Simple Thank You Card Instagram Post (1)

Green Watercolor Simple Thank You Card Instagram Post (1)

ABS-Spring-Sail-FEST-300×300

ABS-Spring-Sail-FEST-300×300

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ICONS_EOA300x300

ICONS_EOA300x300

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu