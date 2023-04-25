April 25, 2023
Annapolis, US 59 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Fire Causes $1.5 Million in Damage to Eastport Home Sailboat Show to Celebrate Stewards of Bay with Free Reception Homeowner and Would-Be Car Thieves Involved in Crofton Shootout Anne Arundel County Police Arrest Annapolis Teen on Gun Charges OEM and AACC to Offer Free HERricane Camp This Summer
Events

OEM and AACC to Offer Free HERricane Camp This Summer

The Anne Arundel County Office of Emergency Management and the Anne Arundel Community College will be hosting HERricane, a summer camp program dedicated to developing and elevating women as leaders in emergency management. This free week-long camp raises awareness of the emergency management profession and related fields by providing lectures, hands-on activities, and certifications for girls ages 16-22.

The camp will be held the week of July 10-14, 2023, from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm at the following locations:

For more information about HERricane and how to submit an application to participate in HERricane 2023, please click here.

An alternate format is available upon request. Contact the Office of Emergency Management at 410-222-0600 or [email protected].

Previous Article

25th Annual .05K Bridge Run Scheduled for Saturday, May 7th

 Next Article

Anne Arundel County Police Arrest Annapolis Teen on Gun Charges
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO Masterworks VI

ASO Masterworks VI

ABS-Spring-Sail-FEST-300×300

ABS-Spring-Sail-FEST-300×300

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ICONS_EOA300x300

ICONS_EOA300x300

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

Freding Hope

Freding Hope

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

FFAC 500 x 500 GIF

FFAC 500 x 500 GIF

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu