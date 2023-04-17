New Shows At Rams Head On Stage: Atlanta Rhythm Section, Devon Allman, Donavon Frankenreiter

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
UPCOMING SHOWS:
04/20 Average White Band
04/21 The English Beat
04/22 The Steve Morse Band
04/23 The Capitol Fools feat. former members of The Capitol Steps
04/25 Suzanne Vega
04/27 Joe Pug w. Justin Baker
04/28 The Steeldrivers
04/29 Wheeland Brothers & Of Good Nature
04/30 The Linda Ronstadt Experience
05/02 Oh He Dead
05/05 Vanessa Collier
05/06 The Natural Lines w. The Lighthouse & The Whaler *All Ages Matinee
05/06 High Noon: A Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd & Southern Rock
05/07 Kirk Whalum
05/09 Amy Ray Band w. Becky Warren
05/10 The Quebe Sisters
05/11 The Cream of Clapton Band Presents: The Very Best of Eric Clapton
05/12 The Iguanas
05/13 Honest Lee Soul & Michael McHenry Tribe
05/14 The Outlaws
05/16 Matt Schofield
05/17 Andrew Duhon w. Altameda
05/18 The Gibson Brothers
05/19 Sierra Hull
05/20 Bodeans w. Chris Trapper
05/22 The Lone Bellow w. Lindsay Lou
05/24 Neal Francis
05/25 Mark Hummel’s Blues Survivors w. Anson Funderburgh
05/26 Weird Science (Dance Floor)
05/27 Atomic Light Orchestra: Performing the Music of ELO
05/28 Kendall Street Company
05/31 Pure Prairie League w. The Porch Delights
