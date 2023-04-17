April 17, 2023
Annapolis, US 62 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Woman Abducted, Stuffed in Trunk, and Tossed in Creek New Shows At Rams Head On Stage: Atlanta Rhythm Section, Devon Allman, Donavon Frankenreiter OCTOBER 1: 9th Annual Lifeline 100 Bike Ride Jing Ying Institute to Celebrate World Tai Chi Day What to Do If You’re the Victim of a Drunk Driving Crash
Life In The Area

New Shows At Rams Head On Stage: Atlanta Rhythm Section, Devon Allman, Donavon Frankenreiter

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

High Noon: A Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd & Southern Rock

Saturday, May 6

8pm | $30 Adv / $35 DOS

Atomic Light Orchestra: Performing the Music of ELO

Saturday, May 27

8pm | $25

Kendall Street Company

Sunday, May 28

8pm | $15 Adv / $20 DOS

Marc Broussard

Friday & Saturday, June 23 & 24

8pm | $47.50

Acoustic Alchemy

Thursday, July 6

8pm | $45

Devon Allman & Donavon Frankenreiter: See It All Tour 2023

Saturday, August 5

8pm | $65

Atlanta Rhythm Section

Saturday, November 11

8pm | $60

Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone

Sunday, November 19

4:30pm & 7:30pm | $47.50

UPCOMING SHOWS:  

04/20 Average White Band

04/21 The English Beat

04/22 The Steve Morse Band

04/23 The Capitol Fools feat. former members of The Capitol Steps

04/25 Suzanne Vega

04/27 Joe Pug w. Justin Baker

04/28 The Steeldrivers

04/29 Wheeland Brothers & Of Good Nature

04/30 The Linda Ronstadt Experience

05/02 Oh He Dead

05/05 Vanessa Collier

05/06 The Natural Lines w. The Lighthouse & The Whaler *All Ages Matinee

05/06 High Noon: A Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd & Southern Rock

05/07 Kirk Whalum

05/09 Amy Ray Band w. Becky Warren

05/10 The Quebe Sisters

05/11 The Cream of Clapton Band Presents: The Very Best of Eric Clapton

05/12 The Iguanas

05/13 Honest Lee Soul & Michael McHenry Tribe

05/14 The Outlaws

05/16 Matt Schofield

05/17 Andrew Duhon w. Altameda

05/18 The Gibson Brothers

05/19 Sierra Hull

05/20 Bodeans w. Chris Trapper

05/22 The Lone Bellow w. Lindsay Lou

05/24 Neal Francis

05/25 Mark Hummel’s Blues Survivors w. Anson Funderburgh

05/26 Weird Science (Dance Floor)

05/27 Atomic Light Orchestra: Performing the Music of ELO

05/28 Kendall Street Company

05/31 Pure Prairie League w. The Porch Delights

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Previous Article

OCTOBER 1: 9th Annual Lifeline 100 Bike Ride

 Next Article

Woman Abducted, Stuffed in Trunk, and Tossed in Creek
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO Masterworks VI

ASO Masterworks VI

ABS-Bay-Bridge-FEST-300×300

ABS-Bay-Bridge-FEST-300×300

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

Green Watercolor Simple Thank You Card Instagram Post (1)

Green Watercolor Simple Thank You Card Instagram Post (1)

ABS-Spring-Sail-FEST-300×300

ABS-Spring-Sail-FEST-300×300

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ICONS_EOA300x300

ICONS_EOA300x300

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu