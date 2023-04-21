Naval Academy To Get First Female Superintendent

Rear Adm. Yvette Davids was nominated for appointment to the rank of vice admiral and assignment as the next superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland.

Davids, a 1989 graduate of the Naval Academy, was nominated by Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael M. Gilday.

She is a career surface warfare officer and is currently serving as Director, Learning to Action Drive Team. Davids has an extensive operational background to include commanding USS Curts (FFG 38), USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), and Carrier Strike Group 11.

Her assignment to Curts made her the first Hispanic American woman to command a Navy warship. For this milestone, Davids was a 2008 recipient of the Mexican American Women’s National Association’s Las Primeras Award for Latinas who demonstrate important ‘firsts’ in their fields with a national impact.

Pending confirmation by the U.S. Senate, her change of command in summer 2023 at the U.S. Naval Academy would mark the first time a woman has assumed the role of USNA Superintendent.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

