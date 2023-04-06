Murder-Suicide Rocks Glen Burnie Community

The Anne Arundel County Police responded to a murder-suicide in a Glen Burnie community last night.

On Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at approximately 10:00 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to an unknown disturbance in the 7300 block of Red Pond Court in Glen Burnie.

As officers approached the residence, they heard gunshots and multiple people began rushing out of the residence. As officers entered the residence, they located two male subjects suffering from gunshot wounds.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, a 27-year-old male, requested that family members meet him at the residence. When he arrived at the address, he became agitated and produced a handgun, and began threatening his family members.

The victim, identified as the 27-year-old’s uncle (age 47), was shot by the suspect as the remaining family members rushed out of the home.

Before patrol officers could reach the suspect, evidence indicates that he turned the firearm on himself.

Officers located both men and administered medical aid, however, both were pronounced deceased at the scene.

This is the fourth reported homicide in Anne Arundel County this year.

