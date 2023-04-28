April 28, 2023
Education

Maryland Hall Exhibiting Class of 2023 Artwork

From now through May 16, the brilliant works of 66 talented public high school seniors from across the county are featured at the 2023 Senior Art Exhibit titled “ELEVATE.” The show’s theme honors artistic development in choice-making, communication, risk-taking, and perseverance. 

“All year, AACPS seniors who take visual arts classes have been working long and hard, creating amazing masterpieces and their talents deserve to be shared,” said Eleni Dykstra, AACPS’ Coordinator of Visual Arts. “As emerging artists, it is instrumental for students to present their work to a wider audience.”

From paintings and drawings to three-dimensional design and photography, the diverse displays are featured in the Maryland for Creative Arts’ professional Chaney and Martino galleries. This is the first time that the Senior Art Exhibit has had such an exclusive opportunity in such a prestigious venue.

The galleries are open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

