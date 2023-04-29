Man Shot While Riding Bike in Annapolis

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating the latest shooting in the City.

On April 28, 2023, at 8:50 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to the 700 block of Newtowne Drive for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival officers located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound the police say was a “graze wound.”

The victim said he was riding a bicycle in the area when he heard gunshots and was struck by a bullet.

He was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect(s) were located.

