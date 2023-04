A man was shot in Annapolis last night and flown to an area trauma center with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The Annapolis Police Department has yet to release anything. Still, EMS was dispatched to the intersection of Belle Drive and Atwater Drive for the shooting on Wednesday, April 27, 2023, at about 8:30 pm.

This story will be updated when the police release more information.

