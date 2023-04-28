Man Shoots at Trespassing Dirt Bikers

A man is under arrest after shooting a rifle at two trespassers on dirt bikes.

On April 28, 2023, at approximately 6:15 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the report of a shooting in a clearing in the woods just south of Woodwardville.

With the assistance of AACoPD aviation, the scene was located approximately ⅓ mile down a dirt road.

Police learned that the suspect, a 38-year-old Odenton man, responded to the property manager’s request for assistance with trespassing dirt bikers. The suspect armed himself with a rifle, confronted the victims, and fired two rounds, striking one of the bikes.

The suspect remained with the victims until officers arrived and was taken into custody without incident.

One of the victims reported minor injuries, but not from the shots being fired.

The suspect was arrested and charged accordingly.

