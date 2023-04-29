April 29, 2023
Local Business Spotlight: Caliente Grill

Fifteen years ago there was no place to get a legitimate taco in Annapolis. Today, there are plenty of choices, but very few authentic ones. And “authentic” is a word that Roxana Rodriguez, owner of Caliente Grill in Annapolis, uses to guide her business.

Nothing goes on the menu unless it is authentic and prepared the way it is prepared in El Salvador, Mexico, Peru, or any other locale. And that seems to be the recipe for success as Caliente Grill is going stronger than ever.

Authenticity apples to Roxana as well–she is deeply involved in the larger community and believes that giving back to the community is as important as preparing delicious food.

We hopped over to Caliente Grill a bit before Cinco de Mayo (which will be an amazing evening), to chat with Roxana. And to be honest, hopping over there is not a difficult decision for me!

Have a listen!

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

