Local Business Spotlight: Annapolis Tours & Crawls | Annapolis Ghost Tours

Save that for Halloween. But if you want to peek into Annapolis’s historical and verified paranormal activity, this is for you! Or maybe you’d like to drink where the founding fathers drank. Or maybe listen to a twisted history tale. This is for you.



Today we speak with Mike Carter who founded Annapolis Tours & Crawls after getting drenched on a ghost tour in Charleston back in the late 1990s. Today, the company does the ghost tours, pub crawls, history tours, and a few more on the horizon.

Never one to rest on his laurels, Mike also opened a cooking school.

Find out how all that comes together in our Local Business Spotlight!



