Podcast

Local Business Spotlight: Annapolis Tours & Crawls | Annapolis Ghost Tours

Boo!

Save that for Halloween. But if you want to peek into Annapolis’s historical and verified paranormal activity, this is for you!  Or maybe you’d like to drink where the founding fathers drank. Or maybe listen to a twisted history tale. This is for you.

Today we speak with Mike Carter who founded Annapolis Tours & Crawls after getting drenched on a ghost tour in Charleston back in the late 1990s.  Today, the company does the ghost tours, pub crawls, history tours, and a few more on the horizon. 

Never one to rest on his laurels, Mike also opened a cooking school. 

Find out how all that comes together in our Local Business Spotlight!

Have a listen!

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

