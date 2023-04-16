April 16, 2023
LATEST NEWS
Several US States Now Understand the Importance of Adjusting Regulations to Modern Money Transfer Standards In The Vane Of Chuck Berry LETTER: Hospice Recognizes Value of Volunteers Profs & Pints: Aboard the Webb Space Telescope How to Pick Jewelry Correctly: 7 Tips
Opinion

LETTER: Hospice Recognizes Value of Volunteers

 Did you know hospice care is provided by an interdisciplinary team of professionals that often includes one extraordinarily well-trained individual — a volunteer? 

Combined with the highly skilled professionals, the volunteer perspective is truly unique. Patients and families often tell us how important the volunteer is as a listening ear, an open heart, and a welcome visitor. Hospice volunteers across Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, and Prince George’s counties cared for thousands of hospice patients and their families in 2022. We are grateful and honored to have hundreds of volunteers dedicated to helping people live as fully as possible with illness and loss. 

As the largest independent not-for-profit hospice in Maryland, we recognize volunteers are a critical part of the extraordinary care we provide, and we would not do it without them. 

As we celebrate National Volunteer Appreciation Week from April 16 to 22, we want to celebrate our hospice volunteers who make special moments possible for the patients and families they care for every day. Across the U.S., more than 430,000 hospice volunteers give 19 million hours of care every year. 

If you know one of our volunteers, tell them how much we appreciate their dedication to our mission of caring for life throughout the journey with illness and loss. We hope you will consider joining them. Reach out to [email protected] to learn more. 

Mike Brady | President and CEO | Hospice of the Chesapeake

Profs & Pints: Aboard the Webb Space Telescope

In The Vane Of Chuck Berry
