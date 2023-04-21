April 21, 2023
Leadership Anne Arundel Opens New Office at Maryland Hall

Leadership Anne Arundel (LAA), a non-profit 501c3 organization founded in 1993, is the premier leadership training and networking institute in Anne Arundel County. The mission of LAA is to provide people of diverse backgrounds with the education, resources, and networks necessary to become successful proactive leaders. LAA has over 1600 graduates from its three (3) core programs. LAA graduates serve in leadership positions in the public sector, private sector, and nonprofit organizations throughout the Baltimore-Washington metro area. 

Professionally, there is exciting synergy between Maryland Hall and LAA. Leadership Anne Arundel graduates at Maryland Hall include David (ELS14) and Lily Openshaw (FLG05, ELS14) of the Openshaw Balcony Gallery, Artist in Residence, Sheldon Pindell (NLA23), Compass Rose Theater’s Lucinda Merry-Browne (ELS10), and Todd Powell (NLA22) of Art Haus Atelier. Honorable mention goes to upcoming graduates of LAA’s Flagship class of 2023: Jackie Coleman, Executive Director of Maryland Hall, and Nicole Kelsch of Ballet Theatre of Maryland! The Flagship class of 2023 also boasts a brand-new collaboration with Maryland Hall Rising Stars, a professionals network! 

For more information, visit the Leadership Anne Arundel website here or contact Nancy Hartzell at [email protected].

