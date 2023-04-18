Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen to Headline All Things Go Music Festival

The 2023 All Things Go Music Festival doubles down with a multi-day stacked festival lineup featuring a women-led solid bill. This year the independent festival boasts headliners Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, boygenius and Carly Rae Jepsen, in addition to Mt. Joy, MUNA, Arlo Parks and more on the bill, and returning to the iconic Merriweather Post Pavilion for two days Saturday September 30th and Sunday October 1st. Pre-sale tickets go on sale on June 20th at https://www.allthingsgofestival.com/

The headlining artists will be joined by a slew of heavy-hitters and emerging talent, including Lizzy McAlpine, Tegan And Sara and Fletcher — taking over multiple stages at the legendary Merriweather Post Pavilion, making it the must-attend festival on the East Coast. Last year’s edition sold out with Lorde, Mitski and Bleachers headlining and concertgoers attending from more than half the states in the nation, as well as international fans descending upon All Things Go.

Lana Del Rey needs no introduction, after releasing her ninth album Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd., fans will be treated to one of her mystifying performances. All Things Go is absolutely thrilled to have her grace the festival stage.

boygenius (Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus) just released their debut the record and the accompanying 14 minute long film titled the film (directed by Kristen Stewart). What happens when you see an hour-long detour, not as a detour, but as part of the trip—the part where you listened to “Trapeze Swinger” while driving the opposite direction from your destination. Does that become the most valuable hour on the trip? Does time transform into something other than alternating “valuable” and “not valuable” hours? What if the right song can dislodge, for its duration, this piece of capitalist furniture?

Widely acclaimed US producer/songwriter/performer Maggie Rogers is back with new music from her second full-length album Surrender, out now. The much anticipated sophomore album is Roger’s follow-up to 2019’s Capitol Records debut Heard It In A Past Life, which found tremendous success, debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and landing Maggie a GRAMMY nomination for Best New Artist. A mesmerizing live act, Maggie has built a global fan base headlining sold-out tours, equal parts euphoric as they are intimate (despite ever-increasing room size), have become one of Maggie’s strongest calling cards.

Pop cult hero Carly Rae Jepsen treated fans to her album The Loneliest Time featuring single “Beach House” late last year. Before Jepsen’s 2019 album Dedicated, the multi-platinum Grammy, Juno, and Polaris Prize nominated singer/songwriter released her critically acclaimed album E·MO·TION in 2015 which became “a modern touchstone for a new crop of pop-leaning artists and legacy acts,” as NPR noted. Carly Rae Jepsen earned cultural cachet from the ubiquity of her GRAMMY® -nominated blockbuster hit “Call Me Maybe” was referenced by everyone from former secretary-of-state Colin Powell to Cookie Monster.

