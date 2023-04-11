April 11, 2023
Annapolis, US 74 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Don’t Let Your Website Hold You Back: How a Website Creation Agency Can Help You Achieve Your Business Goals If You Aren’t Listening to our the Daily News Brief, You Are Missing Half of the News! Kindergarten Registration Opening Tomorrow True Food Kitchen TOTALLY Revamps Menu Coastal Conservation Association and Partners to Lead Invasive Fish Show at Bay Bridge Boat Show
Education

Kindergarten Registration Opening Tomorrow

Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ kindergarten registration for the 2023-2024 school year will get underway tomorrow, and parents and guardians can reserve their child’s seat by enrolling online.

Children enrolling in kindergarten must be 5 years old on or by September 1, 2023.

The primary option for registration will be AACPS’ online registration portal, though families unable to access the portal can contact the school their student will attend as described below. A link to the online portal can be found here beginning April 12Additional information on registration can be found here.

Families can also scan a QR code available at all elementary schools and on flyers distributed by AACPS to access the enrollment portal.

Families should have the following required documents in their possession and ready to be uploaded in a pdf, jpg, or png format when registering a child for kindergarten:

  • Proof of identity
  • The child’s original birth certificate or birth record
  • A copy of the student’s immunization record
  • Two proofs of residency (deed/lease/mortgage and current utility bill)
  • Custody order (if applicable)

For assistance in locating your assigned school, click on the Locate Your School link on the AACPS website.

Information about the recommended immunizations for children entering school is available at www.cdc.gov/vaccines.

Families unable to access the registration portal have two additional options:

  • Contact their student’s school to have a staff member complete the enrollment form on their behalf and submit the required enrollment documents electronically.
  • Contact the school to schedule an in-person appointment. A limited number of in-person appointments will be available at schools and some appointments may not be available until the summer months.

Walk-in registrations will not be permitted.

Source :
Previous Article

True Food Kitchen TOTALLY Revamps Menu

 Next Article

If You Aren’t Listening to our the Daily News Brief, You Are Missing Half of the News!
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO Masterworks VI

ASO Masterworks VI

ABS-Bay-Bridge-FEST-300×300

ABS-Bay-Bridge-FEST-300×300

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

Green Watercolor Simple Thank You Card Instagram Post (1)

Green Watercolor Simple Thank You Card Instagram Post (1)

ABS-Spring-Sail-FEST-300×300

ABS-Spring-Sail-FEST-300×300

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ICONS_EOA300x300

ICONS_EOA300x300

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu