Kim Hovell Celebrating Ten Years of Art Success!

April 10, 2023
This month, Kim Hovell celebrates ten years as a renowned artist turned small business owner. Kim is best known for her dreamy color palettes and captivating coastal-inspired themes, most notably her iconic oyster shells. Hovell’s other pieces include stunning seascapes, beach landscapes, and marine life, all created with her unique artistic style. Kim has had a loyal following from the beginning as her artwork quickly gained recognition in the community, and she began exploring collaborations with other local businesses, such as Maine Cottage and Annapolis Candle. In 2019, she opened her first boutique and gallery on West Street, where she began selling art-inspired home decor and giftables. In April of 2022, Hovell found the perfect space on Main Street, in the heart of her hometown, where she opened her flagship store and officially launched her home and lifestyle brand. 

Ten years ago I began painting in an already too-small apartment with the hope that one or two pieces might find a buyer. I could scarcely imagine that I would be here today, with a flagship store on Main Street and working with a team of creative coworkers. It’s been a remarkable journey, and I’m so grateful for the support of the amazing community of customers who made it possible.

Kim Hovell

To celebrate this special milestone, Kim designed an Anniversary Collection of Wine Glasses and Candles benefiting the Oyster Recovery Partnership, a local nonprofit working to restore the Chesapeake Bay’s native oyster population. With every purchase from the collection, 100% of the profits will be donated to help preserve the inspiration behind many of her pieces.

Kim is also hosting a party in her flagship store on Thursday, April 20th, from 6 pm-9 pm. There will be live music by local musician, Timmie Metz, an oyster shucker, and door prizes throughout the night. 

Daily News Brief | April 10, 2023
