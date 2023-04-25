Jon Jones’ Next Three Potential Heavyweight Victims

What seemed to be an inevitability for over a decade, dating back to when Cain Velasquez was UFC Heavyweight Champion, Jon Jones finally jumped to the 265-pound division last month. And it was well worth the wait. Jonny Bones decimated French contender Cyril Gane inside a round to claim the gold and catapult himself back to the top of the UFC pound-for-pound rankings, cementing his legacy as the greatest MMA fighter that’s ever lived.

Many speculated that Jones didn’t step up to heavyweight as it represented a risk for the former light heavyweight champ. He was the undisputed king at 205 pounds and ruled with an iron fist, destroying everything that stood before him. All-time greats such as DC, Alexander Gustafsson (twice), Glover Teixeira, Chael Sonnen, Vitor Belfort, Rashad Evans, Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, Lyoto Machida, and Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua.

But as those that take a risk will tell you, sometimes you can hit the jackpot. That's precisely what Jon Jones did when he jumped to heavyweight, and now he aims to stay on top, just as he did for so long at light heavyweight. But the question now turns to what's next for the Albuquerque, New Mexico, resident.

Perhaps unluckily for the newly minted champ, the heavyweight division isn’t as stacked as it once was. Gone are fighters such as eternal rival Daniel Cormier, Junior Dos Santos, Alistair Overeem, and Valasquez. But there is one clear number-one contender as of right now, and that man is…

Stipe Miocic

That man is, of course, Stipe Miocic. The seeds are already being sewn for the tear-up, and the UFC is hinting that the blockbuster heavyweight bout could occur during the culmination of fight week in Las Vegas during the summer. Jon Jones immediately called out the former champion following his victory over Gane for the title at the start of March, with Miocic appearing on camera and mouthing the words, “Bring it on b*tch.” And let’s face it, as of right now; there isn’t a big name waiting in the wings to challenge the new champion.

Even without a victory over Jonny Bones, Stipe Miocic will rightfully become one of the greatest heavyweight champions ever. No heavyweight summit sitter has defended the gold more times than the Cleveland, Ohio, native. He has also defeated a who’s who of heavyweights over the years, including Daniel Cormier (twice), Francis Ngannou, Junior dos Santos, Alistair Overeem, Fabrício Werdum, Andrei Arlovski, and Mark Hunt.

The current champion will enter the bout as a heavy favorite and rightfully show. Jones showed in his victory over Gane that his talent, speed, and power have all managed to move up in weight with him from light heavyweight to heavyweight. Plus, Miocic is now 40 years of age and hasn’t fought since losing the rematch with Ngannou in March 2021.

Sergei Pavlovich

Has any heavyweight been on a tear in the heavyweight division like Sergei Pavlovich in recent years? The Russian behemoth has won his last five bouts through knockout, bouts against Tai Tuivasa and Derrick Lewis – in his hometown. Indeed the 30-year-old Rostov-born fighter could represent the biggest threat to Jon Jones’ crown. The problem for him is that he doesn’t quite have the name or resume of Miocic, and he may require one more big victory – perhaps against someone like Curtis Blaydes – to secure his spot as the number one contender.

The one blemish on Pavlovich’s record is a knockout loss to Overeem, which came in his UFC debut. Following that shock defeat – a defeat to a man coming off the back of two consecutive losses and three losses in his last five bouts – threatened to derail the previously undefeated Russian. But he has bounced back in style, and he may find himself squaring off for the UFC Heavyweight Championship sooner rather than later.

Francis Ngannou

Yes, we know, Ngannou has left the UFC after being unable to agree to the terms of a new contract. But is there a fight anyone wants to see more than Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou? A Conor McGregor return wouldn’t be as anticipated as this heavyweight slugfest.

While Jones keeps busy defending against the aforementioned Miocic and Pavlovich, Ngannou can fulfill his dreams in the world of boxing and earn a bucket load of money by facing off against WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury. Once The Gypsy King defeats Ngannou – and he will be inside the squared circle, as he is a boxer, if you didn’t already know that Francis – then ‘The Predator’ may return to UFC. And when he does, he should immediately square off with Jonny Bones.

While Jon Jones was on his three-year hiatus, the Cameroonian sensation finally climbed the heavyweight ladder and defeated Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight gold. Last January, he defended his crown against the recently vanquished Ciryl Gane before vacating the belt and leaving the company. For years fans clamored to see Jones vs. Ngannou, and those dreams need to become a reality in the future.

