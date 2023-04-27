Joining The Fight Against Spring And Summer Pests

Annapolis’ forgiving but wet climate and flat terrain make it a perfect hunting ground for seasonal pests. It is little surprise then that the Maryland Department of Agriculture has put the battle cry out to property owners in an early bid to stave off mosquito infestation. As May rolls in, there will also be ticks, mites, and cluster flies coming in to haunt Annapolis homes. Tackling pests is important both for your physical health and the integrity of the home. Embracing integrated pest management is a good first step to take.

Embedding good habits

Fighting back seasonal pests and year-round rodents requires planning and dedication. However, once the plan is running, it is relatively straightforward to maintain it. The key is in integrated pest management – or IPM. It is nevertheless applicable to the family home based on agricultural practices and operates on a key principle – determining an action threshold. This is where you assess the home and, upon seeing signs of damage – for instance, rotting wood, fly swarms, or bites on the arms and legs – start to take remedial action. In the interim, monitoring structural integrity, as the EPA recommends, keeps the system ticking over.

Taking specific action

To make your IPM system work, you need to be aware of Annapolis’s specific risks and how to tackle them properly. Mosquitos are the most pressing, as are mites, given their harmful impact on the home. Removing any bodies of standing water, and moving loose wood away from the walls and floors of the home, is a good first step.

Creating natural predators

Part of the reason pests are so ubiquitous today is the removal of natural predators. In searching for easy solutions and creating perfect gardens, chemicals have seriously depleted populations of many helpful insects and animals. Opting for an eco-friendly garden (though keep away from water stills) can help to provide remedial action to tackle this. By looking to introduce natural predators, you can help ensure your home is protected from the worst insects.

In the short term, however, it’s about keeping a close eye on your property and knowing when to take action. That threshold can only be achieved through a close analysis of your home. However, a system will prove its worth in months of peace and quiet from pests.

