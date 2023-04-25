April 25, 2023
Homeowner and Would-Be Car Thieves Involved in Crofton Shootout

A Crofton homeowner and three suspects were involved in a shootout on Monday after the homeowner spotted the suspects attempting to steal a car in Crofton.

On Monday, April 24, 2023, at approximately 1:30 am, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 900 block of Eastham Court in Crofton.

The victim advised he looked outside of his residence to see three suspects breaking into a blue 2022 Dodge Charger Hellcat.

The victim went downstairs to confront the suspects with his personal firearm, and one of the suspects turned and pointed a handgun at him. The victim fired at the suspect and turned to run back inside when he heard two more gunshots.

During their investigation, officers located two spent casings where the suspects were last seen fleeing. There were no reported physical injuries due to the shooting, and officers could not locate any vehicles or buildings struck by gunfire.

Detectives are investigating this incident with the assistance of the State’s Attorney’s Office. Anyone with any additional information is asked to call 410-222-6155 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

Anne Arundel County Police Arrest Annapolis Teen on Gun Charges

Sailboat Show to Celebrate Stewards of Bay with Free Reception
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

