April 30, 2023
Annapolis, US 57 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Historic Middleton Tavern Building Sold, Tavern to Remain The Impact of Noise on Employees’ Well-Being and Performance and the Solutions! SpongeBob SquarePants Coming to Monsignor Slade Arundel Rivers Federation + Chrysalis House = Healing In Nature If You Aren’t Listening to our the Daily News Brief, You Are Missing Half of the News!
Local News

Historic Middleton Tavern Building Sold, Tavern to Remain

Middleton 2018

The building that houses Middleton Tavern and two other businesses downtown in Annapolis was sold over the weekend. Rosso Commercial Real Estate Services brokered the off-market deal.

According to a release, the sale closed April 28th, 2023, and the property was purchased by Annapolis Capital Partners (ACP), the Annapolis-based real estate development group led by Naval Academy graduates Cody Monroe & Clinton Ramsden who have been buying up several other historic properties over the past few years.

Situated on the most iconic street corners in Annapolis, the nearly 11,000 SF building is tenanted by Middleton Tavern & two affiliated properties along Randall St. – Annapolis Glassworks & Chesapeake Properties. The group has no plans to change the tenant composition of the building, and each tenant has a multi-year lease agreement in place. The group will not have a role in the management of Middleton Tavern.

“The purchase of this building ultimately reflects our seriousness about investing resources into Annapolis in a way that benefits the community and its visitors,” Clint Ramsden of ACP said. “This building will proudly stand among the historic properties along Annapolis City Dock through meticulous maintenance efforts and investment into the infrastructure of this Annapolis icon.”

Middleton Tavern was host to a galaxy of the nation’s most revered leaders during the period following the American Revolution. George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Benjamin Franklin were numbered among its prominent patrons. The Tavern was frequented by members of the Continental Congress meeting in the State House on such historic occasions as the resignation of General Washington’s commission on December 23, 1783, the ratification of the Treaty of Paris ending the Revolutionary War in 1784, and the Annapolis Convention which laid the groundwork for the Federal Constitution Convention.

The building was likely occupied as early as 1740. In 1750, Elizabeth Bennett sold the property to Horatio Middleton, who operated the building as an “Inn for Seafaring Men.”

Previous Article

The Impact of Noise on Employees’ Well-Being and Performance and the Solutions!
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO Masterworks VI

ASO Masterworks VI

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ICONS_EOA300x300

ICONS_EOA300x300

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

Freding Hope

Freding Hope

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Mother’sDay 2-1

Mother’sDay 2-1

Paca Girlfriends 2023

Paca Girlfriends 2023

FFAC 500 x 500 GIF

FFAC 500 x 500 GIF

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu