Gregorian: Pure Chants Tour Coming to Maryland Hall

One of the most successful Pop/Classical fusion projects, Gregorian mixes well-known pop and rock songs with Gregorian chants. Overseen by producer Frank Peterson, co-founder of Michael Cretu’s Enigma outfit, Gregorian’s first album, Masters of Chant, released in 1999, became a smash hit throughout Europe. The following albums continued in the same vein, covering songs by Peter Gabriel, Lenny Kravitz, Coldplay, Björk, Queen, Tears for Fears, and others. The Dark Side, released in 2004, put a stronger emphasis on the rock element and included songs by Nine Inch Nails and the Doors. Including two live DVD releases, several sequels to the Masters of Chant album, and a 2006 Christmas album, Gregorian sold over four million records.

On Monday, November 13, 2023, Gregoria will bring their Pure Chants Tour to Maryland Hall in a Rams Head Presents event. Tickets will be on sale Thursday, April 20, 2023 and VIP packages are available.

The Gregorian repertoire consists of more than 300 songs, ranging from classical music to pop standards and contemporary rock tracks of the last 40 years. To experience GREGORIAN live is to witness an audio and visual spectacle that has never failed to procure a standing ovation from the public. You won’t want to miss this special evening!

