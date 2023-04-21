Ft. Smallwood Bridge Work Scheduled Over Stoney Creek

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will make repairs beginning next week at the MD 173 (Fort Smallwood Road) bridge over Stoney Creek in northern Anne Arundel County. Starting Wednesday, April 26, crews will work 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, for approximately two weeks.

The project will install new drywall and windows at the bridge tender building. Temporary traffic signs and barrels and a flagging operation will guide drivers through the work zone. Contractors Blake Contracting LLC and Covington Machine & Welding will perform the work.

Customers who have questions about this project may contact the State Highway Administration District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603.

The State Highway Administration understands construction or repair projects may be inconvenient, but they are necessary to maintain a safe and reliable highway system. Drivers are asked to slow down in the work zone for the safety of all drivers and the crews. Motorists in need may dial #77.

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, go to the project portal. Visit the homepage at roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov​.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

