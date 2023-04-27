April 27, 2023
Annapolis, US 64 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
THIS WEEKEND: Annapolis Book Festival FRIDAY: DUOVAU, Brazilian Musicians to Perform Free Concert at Gloria Dei! Joining The Fight Against Spring And Summer Pests UPDATED: Man Shot in Annapolis During Armed Robbery Daily News Brief | April 27, 2023
Life In The Area

FRIDAY: DUOVAU, Brazilian Musicians to Perform Free Concert at Gloria Dei!

World Artists Experiences (WAE), in partnership with the Embassy of Brazil,  will present a free live performance of DUOVAU on April 28, 2023, 7:00 pm EDT, at the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 461 College Parkway in Arnold. 

DUOVAU is a duo of Brazilian musicians, Levi Ramiro and Esdras Rodrigues, who come from different musical traditions and present a canvas portraying the rich musical landscape of Brazil. The repertory in this project takes the listeners through evocative Brazilian musical genres, exploiting their rich, expressive, and rhythmic content and establishing a straight connection with the geographical, social, and cultural aspects of Brazil.  

LEVI RAMIRO is a violeiro (viola brasileira player), singer, composer, and luthier. The violabrasileira is a ten-string (5 courses in pairs) guitar made of gourds. Levi has roots in folk music from Brazil; he has won important national music prizes and recorded and performed throughout Brazil, sharing his music with many artists. He is actively engaged as an educator, with a published songbook of his music, and by ministering workshops on the performance and construction of the viola brasileira. ESDRAS RODRIGUES is a rabequeiro [rabeca brasileira (a Brazilian fiddle) player] and a career violinist (the University of Campinas and Boston University) with vast experience with orchestras, chamber music, and teaching (University of Campinas). Esdras has toured in the USA, Germany, Australia, Greece, Mexico, Singapore, and Vietnam. 

Additional performances are scheduled in Easton April 26, at Salisbury University on April 27, and in Frostburg on April 30th.

World Artists Experiences is a non-profit organization that fosters transnational and cross-cultural understanding by bridging people and cultures across continents and through shared artistic experiences. More information is available on the WAE website, www.worldartists.org or by email at [email protected]. Donations are appreciated.

Previous Article

Joining The Fight Against Spring And Summer Pests

 Next Article

THIS WEEKEND: Annapolis Book Festival
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ABS-Spring-Sail-FEST-300×300

ABS-Spring-Sail-FEST-300×300

ASO Masterworks VI

ASO Masterworks VI

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ICONS_EOA300x300

ICONS_EOA300x300

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

Freding Hope

Freding Hope

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

FFAC 500 x 500 GIF

FFAC 500 x 500 GIF

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu