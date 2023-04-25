Fire Causes $1.5 Million in Damage to Eastport Home

A waterfront home in the Eastport community in Annapolis sustained $1.5 million in damage from a fire last night.

On Monday, April 24, 2023, just before 8:000 pm, the Annapolis Fire Department was dispatched to 29 Eastern Avenue for the report of a structure fire with entrapment.

Firefighters arrived on the scene of a two-story residential structure with heavy smoke on the 2nd-floor balcony.

Firefighters quickly made entry and began extinguishing the fire. The bulk of the fire was located in the attic. It took approximately 45 minutes to bring the fire under control. One firefighter was injured and treated, and no other injuries were reported. The Red Cross was contacted, but the residents denied any assistance.

Investigators from the Fire and Explosives Services Unit determined the fire’s origin was on the 2nd-floor balcony, and the cause of the fire was improperly discarded smoking materials.

