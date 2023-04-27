April 27, 2023
Annapolis, US 65 F
Homestead Gardens Spring
LATEST NEWS
Rev Those Engines for 13th Annual Fashion for a Cause Feeding Hope Event to Benefit Anne Arundel County Food Bank on May 18th THIS WEEKEND: Annapolis Book Festival FRIDAY: DUOVAU, Brazilian Musicians to Perform Free Concert at Gloria Dei! Joining The Fight Against Spring And Summer Pests
Feeding Hope Event to Benefit Anne Arundel County Food Bank on May 18th

The Anne Arundel County Food Bank will hold the Second Annual Feeding Hope on May 18th from 5:30 – 8:00 pm at Homestead Gardens in Davidsonville. Event proceeds will help the Anne Arundel County Food Bank meet the unprecedented increase in requests for food assistance throughout Anne Arundel County. Event attendees will be treated to small plates from ten local restaurants, fine wine, beer, and a live band.

Anne Arundel County Food Bank is grateful for the presenting sponsorship of Homestead Gardens and Sysco.

“Homestead Gardens is once again, honored to host Feeding Hope,” said Brian Riddle, Owner and President of Homestead Gardens. “We salute the food bank’s hard work and dedication to our community.”

Community support comes at a time when the Anne Arundel County Food Bank (AACFB) is seeing an increase in food needs in the County.

“Many families in our County are feeling the squeeze on their finances as they are having difficulties keeping up with the rising cost of food,” said Leah Paley, CEO of AACFB. “Your support, whether by purchasing tickets for this event, donating, or volunteering in our warehouse, helps put food on the tables of under-resourced families throughout Anne Arundel County, ensuring that they have the nutritious food needed to thrive.”

Many local businesses have stepped up to sponsor AACFB’s Feeding Hope event, including the Presenting Sponsor, M&T Bank; Platinum Sponsors Live! Casino and Hotel, Liquified Creative, Studio 343, and Wegmans; and Gold Sponsors Fence & Deck Connection, Ethan & Jennifer Dietrich Foundation.

A team of local restaurants  will offer tastings of their specialty dishes and drinks. Restaurants include Bread & Butter Kitchen, Caliente Grill,  Eat Sprout, Fishpaws Marketplace, Luna Blu Ristorante Italiano, Maggiano’s, Westin Annapolis, Wegmans. Libation sponsors will include,  Breakthru Beverage Group, Caliente Grill, and Katcef Brothers.

Throughout the evening, guests will enjoy music from the Red Bety and the Ruckus. A special feature of the event will be the presentation of awards for our Hunger Heroes, including Lifetime Impact (Rick Smoak and Dave Petrillo), Commitment to Service (Midshipman Action Group), and Community Partner (Crosby Marketing Communications).

Tickets are $75 per person and can be purchased online at www.aafoodbank.org/feeding-hope.

