The world of medicine is one of the most rewarding and self-fulfilling places you can get a career in. What’s more, is that it’s also a diverse career field. Take doctors, for example; they aren’t only a single entity. There are many different specialties you can dedicate your studies to. However, becoming a doctor isn’t easy; in fact, it’s one of the most difficult careers to get into. But if you want to find your place in the healthcare sector, being a doctor might be the best option. In this post, we’ll be providing everything aspiring medical students need to become a doctor.

It Requires a Rigorous Education

As you’re probably aware, getting into the medical field is very difficult and complex. It’s not something anyone can dawdle in as it requires those who are dedicated and passionate about their careers. Your education will begin in college, pursuing a bachelor’s degree. Funny enough, there’s no specific BA you need to pursue. However, it’s highly recommended you obtain a BA in biology, chemistry, or biological sciences. These provide you with the groundwork needed to make medical school a little bit easier to get into.

Once accepted, you can expect to spend three to four years here and up to seven years during a residency program. Ultimately, how long your education goes depends on your specialty, which we’ll get into later. On paper, this may seem simple enough, but the coursework itself is not easy. You’d be surprised how many people end up retiring halfway through because they were too overwhelmed.

Be Prepared for the Costs

Another thing the medical sector is known for is how expensive it is, and you’ll be spending quite a lot of money for your education. Unless you’re able to secure a scholarship, the cost of your medical degree is very high. The overall cost does depend on what you’re aspiring to be. If you plan on becoming a regular physician, you’ll spend an estimated $240,000. A specialty, like anesthesiology, can cost even more. Becoming an anesthesiologist is the most expensive career you can get as it clocks in at around $400,000, along with up to 12 years of education.

With such a hefty price tag, you may be wondering how you can afford it. You already have student loans to pay back from your bachelor’s degree. You have an edge regarding these loans by being able to refinance student loans with Earnest. Refinancing student loans is when you take what you owe and turn it into a new loan. The money you receive can then be put towards going to medical school and at a reduced rate. Refinancing can lower your interest rates, which makes the loan easier to pay back over time. To refinance student loans, make sure your credit is in good standing and prove you have a stable income.

Study for the MCAT

MCAT is the acronym for medical college admission test and is necessary to pass, so you can be accepted into medical school. To be more specific, this is a test used to ensure students are fit for the program. It’s used to ensure the people who apply are dedicated and eager to learn. The score you get determines your eligibility to be accepted. The lowest score you can get is 472, and the highest is 528. The higher your score, the more likely you are to be accepted. It’s not a pass-or-fail test, but it’s best to study before taking it. People don’t tell you that you can only take this test seven times in your entire life.

Take Your Time Choosing Your Specialty

We mentioned anesthesiology as a specialty, and there’s more than you think. Even a regular physician is just a single type of doctor. This decision takes some careful deliberation and will help you when it comes time to look for a job after college, so don’t hesitate to take as long as you need. Here’s a list of the different medical specialties you can consider:

Immunology

Dermatology

Internal medicine

Neurology

Pathology

Ophthalmology

Pediatric care

Internal medicine

Urology

Radiology

Nuclear medicine

Each of these will have its own unique coursework and requirements, but there’s no right or wrong choice. Research is vital here as you need to know what the career entails. You don’t want to get into a career you’re unsatisfied with.

Apply for the USMLE

The United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE) is a three-part test every doctor and specialist must take. It’s what enables you to practice medicine legally. During the first phase, you must pass at least 60 percent of the material, scoring 230 to 255. For the second phase, you must score at least 214 out of 300. The third and final phase must have a score of 240 or more.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

