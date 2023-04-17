Despite Pitching Six Shutout Innings, Baysox Fall to Rubber Ducks in Extras

Despite six shutout innings from right-handed starter Garrett Stallings, the Bowie Baysox dropped a Sunday afternoon contest with the Akron RubberDucks, 4-2, in 10 innings.

The Baysox started the game strong, as they have in essentially every game this season. They became the only Double-A team to score first in all nine of their games this season when they micro-managed a run in the bottom of the first inning without getting a hit against Akron starter Joey Cantillo.

Heston Kjerstad led off the frame by being hit by a pitch. He stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. That drew the infield in for Cesar Prieto, who hit a ground ball to shortstop that was bobbled by Angel Martinez before he launched his hurried throw past the first baseman for an error. That allowed Kjerstad to score and Bowie to take a 1-0 lead.

Stallings took charge from there. The right hander only struck out three batters on the afternoon but yielded just two hits across the six scoreless frames. Stallings registered the first quality start for the Baysox in 2023, and its already the staff’s fourth start with at least five shutout frames.

Unfortunately, once the game was handed to the bullpen, the slender advantage, and the chance for Stallings to pick up the win, lasted only three pitches, as the RubberDucks tied the game on a solo shot from Martinez, off left-hander Antonio Velez.

Akron took the lead in the eighth, as Michael Berglund knocked an RBI single into right field off Velez to grab a 2-1 advantage. Bowie would tie the game back up in the bottom half on a Prieto RBI single. Prieto picked up two hits on the afternoon, extending his hitting streak to eight games.

Both teams had chances in the ninth, but the Baysox turned an impressive 4-6-3 double play on a chopper to second base to wiggle out of a jam in the top half of the frame. In the bottom half, Bowie loaded the bases for Kjerstad, who hit a sharp lineout to center field. Pinch runner Donta’ Williams attempted to score from third but was ultimately thrown out at the plate to end the inning.

The RubberDucks would capitalize on the missed chance from Bowie in the top half of the extra frame, as Raynel Delgado laced a two-run opposite-field home run to left field, making the score 4-2 in favor of Akron. The Baysox would go quietly in their half of the tenth to end the contest.

The loss drops Bowie to 4-5, still just one game out of first place in the Eastern League Southwest Division in this early stage of the season. The Baysox will look to bounce back after dropping four of six in their opening home stand when they travel to Altoona next week to take on the Curve. First pitch of Tuesday’s series opener is set for 6:00 p.m. ET.

