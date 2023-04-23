April 23, 2023
Delegate Dana Jones Secures $100K for Water Access Improvements

Del. Dana Jones has secured $100,000 in state funding for the City of Annapolis to make infrastructure improvements at the Stanton Community Center to repair and reconstruct the water access area on College Creek at Northwest Street. The funding is part of the State of Maryland’s 2023 Capital Budget. Del. Jones is a member of the House Appropriations Committee. 

“Increased public water access is sorely needed in Annapolis. I’m grateful for my new committee assignment that has allowed me to advocate and deliver for our community on this issue,” said Del. Jones.. “I’m thrilled to have partnered with my colleagues in the General Assembly and the City of Annapolis to provide the capital needed for residents to enjoy our waterfront together. As a parent, the ability to spend time together in our most treasured natural resource is what makes Annapolis such a special place to raise a family. 

“On behalf of the House Appropriations Committee, we are proud to support Delegate Dana Jones’ community initiative for the Stanton Center Water Access Dock. For generations, the Stanton Center has provided enriching programs for underserved families and children in the City of Annapolis, and the water access dock will be an inclusive resource for the community.” said Appropriations Committee Vice Chair Mark Chang (District 32). 

The state bond allocation is one-time funding for the “acquisition, planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, reconstruction, site improvement, and capital equipping of infrastructure improvements to the Stanton Community Center, including a water access dock,” according to the Capital budget language. The public water access to College Creek is through City-owned property at the end of Northwest Street. It is a one-minute walk from the Stanton Center. 

“Delivering for residents is a partnership and Del. Jones is a great partner who is committed to Annapolis residents,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “This funding will bring needed improvements to a traditionally underserved neighborhood. It is a priority of my administration to connect people to natural resources with a lens on equity and I thank the Delegate for her support.”

The Stanton Center was originally built between 1881 and 1893. It was built as the Stanton School “for the colored children of the City of Annapolis,” and operated as an elementary school until 1919 when it became the first black high school in Anne Arundel County. In 1938, it became a junior high school and operated until the 1966 desegregation of Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS). For a number of years, Stanton was operated by AACPS as a storage facility until county schools deeded the property to the City of Annapolis in 1974. Today, the Stanton Center is a community center operated by the Annapolis Department of Recreation and Parks. 

