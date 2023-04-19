Data Storage Compliance and Regulations: A Guide for Maryland Companies Navigating Data Privacy Laws

In today’s data-driven world, protecting private data has emerged as a critical concern for organizations of all kinds. To avoid fines, safeguard consumer confidence, and have a good image, businesses with headquarters in Maryland must be familiar with and compliant with state and federal data privacy rules. In this post, we will discuss the most important laws and guidelines that Maryland businesses must follow in regards to data storage.

General rules on protecting sensitive information

Businesses operating in Maryland are obligated to respect the privacy of Maryland citizens in accordance with the state’s Personal Information Protection Act (PIPA). Sensitive personal information must be protected from unauthorized access, use, disclosure, or destruction, and the law requires firms to take reasonable security measures to do so.

Key provisions of PIPA include:

Businesses must notify affected individuals promptly in case of a data breach involving their personal information.

Businesses must also notify the Maryland Attorney General’s Office in case of a data breach affecting more than 1,000 Maryland residents.

PIPA requires companies to destroy, erase, or make unreadable any records containing personal information when such records are no longer needed for their original purpose.

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)

The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) is a crucial piece of legislation for Maryland businesses operating in the healthcare industry. The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) is a federal law that mandates the secure handling of patients’ personal health information at all times.

Key provisions of HIPAA for data storage include:

Implementing administrative, physical, and technical safeguards to protect electronic protected health information (ePHI).

Ensuring that all data storage systems are encrypted to protect the confidentiality and integrity of ePHI.

Establishing a risk management plan to identify and address potential security threats and vulnerabilities.

Despite being an EU rule, the General Data Protection rule (GDPR) may impact Maryland businesses if they handle the personal information of EU citizens. Businesses are obligated to preserve customer information and adhere to GDPR’s privacy regulations.

Key provisions of GDPR relevant to data storage include:

Implementing appropriate technical and organizational measures to ensure data security, including encryption, anonymization, and access controls.

Providing data subjects with the right to access, correct, or delete their personal data, as well as the right to restrict or object to its processing.

Appointing a Data Protection Officer (DPO) for companies that process personal data on a large scale or engage in high-risk data processing activities.

Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA)

The Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) governs the collection and use of personal information from children under the age of 13 by businesses located in the state of Maryland. The Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) mandates that businesses that collect, use, or disclose personal information from children must first acquire verified parental approval.

Key provisions of COPPA for data storage include:

Implementing reasonable security measures to protect children’s personal information from unauthorized access or disclosure.

Retaining children’s personal information only as long as necessary to fulfill the purpose for which it was collected and deleting it securely afterward.

Providing parents with access to their children’s personal information and the option to review, delete, or revoke consent for its collection and use.

Conclusion

Maryland businesses must strictly adhere to all applicable laws and regulations regarding data storage. Understanding and complying with these numerous regulations is crucial to preserving credibility, retaining patronage, and avoiding financial fines. Businesses in Maryland may develop a comprehensive data privacy framework that meets regulatory standards by studying and executing the provisions of PIPA, HIPAA, GDPR, and COPPA.

To successfully navigate these regulations, companies should consider the following steps:

Conduct regular data audits to identify the types of data they store and process, and assess whether their current data storage practices comply with applicable regulations. Evaluate the use of open source databases, which can offer greater flexibility and transparency in data storage, while ensuring compliance with data privacy laws. Implement strong data encryption methods and access controls to protect sensitive information from unauthorized access, use, or disclosure. Develop a comprehensive data retention and deletion policy that aligns with legal requirements and minimizes the risk of data breaches. Train employees on data privacy best practices and the importance of complying with relevant regulations to create a culture of data security and privacy awareness.

