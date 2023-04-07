Daily News Brief | April 7, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Murder-suicide in Glen Burnie. Comptroller Lierman warns of seizure scam. The Annapolis Book Festival is coming up at Key School. A correction about the Orioles game–I gave you bad info yesterday. A few fun activities for the kiddos this weekend. And of course, some pod news for you as well.

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. In this week’s Canines & Crosstreks we meet two chihuahuas named Zeus and Hera, and a kitten named Skeeter and his mom Maisie! Cuteness overload!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, April 7th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

As they might say in New Hampshire, they were some pretty wicked storms last night. But Annapolis mostly got spared–that Annapolis weather bubble was at work. OK, we do have a little bit of news, so let’s get into it. Shall we?

The Anne Arundel County Police released information on a murder-suicide on Wednesday evening. At 10 pm, they were called to Red Pond Court in Glen Burnie for a disturbance. When they arrived, they heard gunshots and people rushed out of the home. When they got inside they found two deceased males. From witnesses and the investigation they learned that a 27 year old invited the family to his mother’s house and became agitated and shot his 47-year old uncle. The family all rushed out at that point and then he turned the gun on himself. This is the fourth homicide in Anne Arundel County this year, all four by shooting.

Comptroller Lierman has issued a warning about fraudulent property seizures. They are scams. The process they use is to mail a bill for any monies owed on official letterhead. And if you have any suspicions, you can call to verify if you have an unpaid tax burden to the state. Be skeptical. And earlier this week, I mentioned that AI voice scam. I heard a great way to prevent it–make a codeword for your family. If they are legitimately in trouble and needing money wired, ask them for the codeword.

Put this on your calendar! April 29th at Key School. It is the annual Annapolis Book Festival from 10 am to 5 pm. There is a fantastic lineup of speakers and seminars and it is always a fantastic day. And a special treat this year, my friend, and everyone’s favorite photojournalist from The Capital–Paul Gillespie will be showing his moving tribute to those we lost in the shooting back in 2018–Faces of the Capital Gazette–so if you have not yet seen it, there is another chance!

A minor correction from yesterday. I mentioned that today’s home opener would be a double header.. it isn’t. Just a single header at 3:05 pm. Thanks to Gary for keeping me straight. I did correct the audio and the transcript about 10 am so if you got the DNB prior to that, you got some bum information!

A few fun things for kids because they are on break and it is a holiday weekend. Tomorrow at 9 am the K&B True Value store in Annapolis is hosting a Kids Club event for Easter. A bunch of fun crafts and from what I saw, it includes jelly beans. It is free and they are a lot of fun.

Also tomorrow, but also on Saturday, the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park is hosting egg hunts. They say it is 10 am to 3 pm both days, so I am going out on a limb here and saying that it is a rolling-type egg hunt and not a single massive 5-hour one. But both of those are fun options for the kiddos.

Today on Canines & Crosstreks–overload! Two cool chihuahuas named Zeus and Hera, a kitten named Skeeter and his mom Maisie! Listen now and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for our irresistible photos and video, and information on how you can give them their fur-ever homes!

And as we wrap up. do me a favor, sign up for our weekly newsletter of events in the area. It goes out on Fridays at 12:30 pm you can sign up on the form on EyeOnAnnapolis.net or I will leave a link right here in the show notes.

Here’s some podcast news for you. Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight, The Blue Ribbon Project, and if you are going to only listen to one local business spotlight, make it this one! Next week, Mike Carter and Annapolis Tours and Crawls!

Phew, and now it's time to say thank you for listening and putting up with us every day. I do hope we add some value to your world. And if we do–please, leave a review somewhere or tell a friend to give us a listen!

It’s Friday. The weekend is here and to those who celebrate–Happy Easter. So now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the ONLY locally forecast weather report. And of course, Canines and Crosstreks–so do hang around for that. All coming to you in a minute!

