Daily News Brief | April 6, 2023

Today…

A very cool reunion at the police station. Speeding enforcement from the ground and the air. The Annapolis Rotary has some scholarships for graduating seniors. The AG released the report on sex abuse in the Catholic Church and it is VERY disturbing. There’s a new pickleball court coming to Anne Arundel County. No baseball for you today–Orioles home opener pushed to Friday. The Bay Bridge Boat Show is a completely different show this year! And if you are retired and like golf, get the heck out of Maryland! And, of course, we have some pod news for you as well.

It’s Thursday, and that means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minute!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning; it is Thursday, April 6th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

To those who celebrate– Happy Passover. How about that psychotic weather yesterday? Don’t worry, will come close to 90 in a day or so and then back to the 50s. Go figure! Anyhow, we have some news. So, shall we?

Unfortunately, I had another appointment, but the Anne Arundel County Police did an amazing thing yesterday afternoon. 12 years ago, then-Detective Sweeney was first on the scene of a drowning. He administered CPR and brought the 14-month-old child back to life. A recent social media post on Sweeney’s promotion to Lieutenant caught the attention of the now-12-year-old boy’s grandmother and together with the police, they arranged a reunion. Just amazing.

Less amazing, but needed, County Police took to the skies to hopefully slow down the speed on Route 10 in the northern part of the County. On April 4th, during midday the helicopter, marked and unmarked cars did a high-intensity enforcement detail. With an eye in the sky and boots on the ground, they made 36 traffic stops, issued 33 citations for speeding, and nine warnings for move-over violations. Top speed clocked? 105 MPH. Slow down, speeding will not save you much time at all!

Yesterday I mentioned the Annapolis Rotary giving out $40K to the Annapolis Police Foundation. Today, I am telling you about scholarships for graduating seniors. They have $2500 scholarships available to graduating seniors that live in the Rotary’s service area–zip codes 21401, 21403, 21409, and 21144. The deadline is April 15th and to apply, head to annapolisrotary.org/scholarships

The big regional news yesterday was the release of the Attorney General’s report on the sexual abuse committed and condoned by the Catholic Diocese. The report is over 400 pages long and disturbingly details sexual abuse, rape, torture, and more. It is no wonder the Church fought so hard to keep it under wraps. All of the abusers are believed to be deceased and locally, only one priest is named — Father Gerard Bugge who also goes by Gerard Serafin. He was at St. Mary’s in Annapolis from 1974 to 1980 and again in 1985 before the Diocese relocated him. He was ultimately “credibly accused” by both the Harrisburg and Baltimore Dioceses. He died in 2004. We will include a link to the report here, but be warned, it is graphic and disturbing.

Pickleballers rejoice. Come summer there will be a new 10-court indoor pickleball center in Millersville. It is called The Dink (which I assume is term used in pickleball) and is being led by a group of local enthusiasts. Regionally it will join Dill Dinkers in Howard County and the Baltimore Pickle Ball Club in Timonium. The Dink will be at 254 Najoles Road just off of I-97 in the I-97 Business Park.

If you are excited about the Orioles home opener this afternoon and had not heard the news, let me disappoint you. It ain’t happening. The Os postponed the game to Friday afternoon at 3:05 pm. Thursday tickets will be honored. The reason–there’s a chance of rain. Seems kind of odd to me to cancel a game based on a chance of rain, but I guess that is why my name is not Angelos!

As I was looking over the info on the Bay Bridge Boat Show which is coming up from April 14th to 16th. I noticed they are going REALLY heavy on education. Of course, they have boats ready to go and all the gear you can want, but this year the Coastal Conservation Association will talk about invasive fish, reef balls, oyster re-population, tips on the best places to fish, hunt, and how to find a good charter. Toss in some seamanship seminars and live entertainment and it is a whole new boat show. Head to AnnapolisBoatShows.com to get more info and tickets–they’re cheaper in advance!

Well, time for the silly poll of the day. And because the Masters is starting today, the folks at gambling.com wanted us to know that Maryland is the second-worst state to retire in if you love to golf. They looked at courses per capita, green fees, average sunlight, home values, and peculiarly the value of a 16 ounce of Bud Light draught. And somehow with that info, they decided Maryland stinks. Who sucks worse than us? New York. And who is number one? Nebraska. Nebraska? So there you go!

OK, that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight the Blue Ribbon Project–yes I got it edited. And next week, look to Mike Carter and Annapolis Tours and Crawls!

