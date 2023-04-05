Daily News Brief | April 5, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Roy McGrath died in a shootout with the FBI. Annapolis Police are investigating a dozen car break-ins. The folks behind the 930 Club are opening The Atlantis on May 30th with the Foo Fighters and 44 more incredible artists over the next few months. Masks are no longer required at any Luminis Health facility. And the Rotary of Annapolis has donated $40,000 to the Annapolis Police Foundation! Podcast news and a bunch more!

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all the fantastic live music we have in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, April 5th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

OK, I think I have this cold kicked. Had some homemade chicken noodle soup brought to me yesterday and now I am feeling 95%. Need to pick up 300 Baysox tickets later today! Anyhow, enough of that let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

If you missed it yesterday, Governor Hogan’s former Chief of Staff, Roy McGrath died in what appears to be a shootout with the FBI in Knoxville, Tennessee. Again, head to The Baltimore Banner–they have a lot of excellent pieces on this strange case.

Not much of an update from the Annapolis Police, but the man who was hit on Monday morning on Bay Ridge Road is still listed in critical condition. We still don’t have any details surrounding the crash other than the man was crossing to head to the Mcdonald’s. There is not a crosswalk there.

But we DO have some details on a rash of break-ins to vehicles. Between the evening of April 2nd to the morning of April 4th, the Annapolis Police reported twelve separate car break-ins in generally the same area of town. Ritchie Court, Ritchie Lane, Gentry Court, Constitution Avenue, and Virginia Street all got hit. Some had belongings taken, and others were just rummaged through. Some were unlocked, and others were locked. Two of the locations captured some video and the suspect looks similar, so the police are looking for them now. But seriously, lock up those cars.

Big news out of DC. IMP is ready to open their latest club called The Atlantis and it is a replica of the original 930 Club. Located just behind the current 930 Club, the small venue (only 450 people) is scheduled to open on May 30th with the Foo Fighters! And to celebrate their 44 years in business they will be offering an inaugural slate of 44 incredible artists and it will be $44 per ticket. I have a feeling this will be epic…probably surpass The Anthem’s opening. Just a guess!

Luminis AAMC has ended the masking requirement at the hospital and all related facilities. Of course, patients, staff, and visitors can still wear them if they want, but the mandate is gone after three years. Of note, despite the new policy, patients who want their care team to mask up can ask, and the team will mask up.

Those Rotarians–always doing great stuff! The Rotary of Annapolis recently held its annual Black Tie and Diamonds Gala and each year they select a local non-profit to benefit. This year it was the Annapolis Police Foundation and they recently presented a check for $40,000 to the foundation.

OK, and that’s a wrap on the news. Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight it is crunch time for me and my editing but we’ll hear from Taylor Pyles and the Blue Ribbon Project and next week, Mike Carter with Annapolis Tours and Crawls!

