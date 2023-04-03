Daily News Brief | April 3, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

A Glen Burnie crash claims the life of one outside of the Marley Station Mall. Three were shot in Annapolis over the weekend but police did arrest a 16-year-old and charged him with attempted murder. An Annapolis High senior has scored a $20K scholarship from the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation. We now have three finalists for SMOB. The ASO has a concertmaster that is now a first officer for Delta! And of course some pod news!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Monday, April 3rd, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief

Fun day at the Maryland Chicken Wing Festival. I was up there judging the best of ten samples–congrats to Jimmy at Lisa’s Luncheonette–a local win source. And then homemade sauce.. and the winner was a woman with a pineapple honey-based sauce with a nice kick to it…I didn’t get her name, but I’d like the recipe! But a fun day, and the weather mostly cooperated! And now I either have a cold or allergies..so apologies for the stuffiness! We have some news to catch up on, so shall we?

A 3-car crash outside the Marley Station Mall yesterday afternoon around 1 pm killed one person. We do not have many details, but we know that one vehicle flipped and one person died. We expect to have more info later today, so please check back at EyeOnAnnapolis.net.

The bad news is that there was a triple shooting, mid-day, on Melrob Court in Annapolis on Saturday that sent one adult and two teens to the hospital. The good news is that none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening. And the best news is that the Annapolis Police developed a suspect and made an arrest. A 16-year-old has been charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder and is being held without bond. The police indicated that this likely would be bounced back to juvenile court.

Congrats to Marionna Haynes of Annapolis High. She scored a very lucrative $20K Dell Scholarship from the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation. In addition to the $20K, she will get a laptop, personalized student support, textbook credits, a scholar resource network, and access to teletherapy. Way to go.

And a year behind her… three juniors have been selected as finalists for SMOB or Student Member of the Board of Education. They are Indu Bodala from Glen Burnie High, Eric Lin from Severna Park High, and Taryn Reinhart from Annapolis High. The three will debate on the 18th–viewable live on the AACPS YouTube Channel. And then a finalist will be selected at the end of April. That name is submitted to Governor Moore, who makes the final appointment. Notable is that our Board of Education is the only one in the country that gives student members full voting rights. So it is a pretty big deal!

Another pretty big deal is Nati Draiblate. He is the concertmaster at the ASO, and we did a podcast with him a while back and got a private concert. And he is adding to his resume and taking flight–literally. He has earned his commercial pilot’s license and is now flying as the First Officer on Endeavor Air…which really only exists in name–it is the regional jets by Delta. And to anyone’s knowledge, he is the only concertmaster-pilot. Pretty cool.

Hopefully, you caught our Canines and Crosstreks segment on Friday–we spoke with Bellissima and Pantera, who are sweet but shy 4-month-old Dutch Shepherd mixes. Do check out our post from noon on Friday for some great photos. And if you have some room in your heart for either, we have all the info on how to adopt!

And Saturday, On the local business spotlight, we spoke with Joni and Liz from the Annapolis Dragon Boat Club–what a brave bunch of mostly women! Do listen and support the organization if you can. And next week, we’re talking to Taylor Pyles, the founder of the Blue Ribbon Project–another amazing and worthwhile organization!

