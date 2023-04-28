Daily News Brief | April 28, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

An arrest in a recent murder. There is a minor update to the shooting in Annapolis we told you about yesterday. Jackson is here to stay with the Ravens for five years. The Annapolis Patch has the skinny on all the closings and openings at the Mall. The schools have put more than 3,500 pieces of art in the Mall. There is a great art exhibit at St. Martins. There are a lot of events over the weekend and most are weather dependent, so check first. Pod news, of course and Canines and Crosstreks!

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. In this week’s Canines & Crosstreks we meet four beach puppies!!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it’s Friday, April 28th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

OK, yesterday, I recorded a spotlight about a new wellness app developed here, and it looks amazing. Teens and young adults have so much to deal with, and this is a huge help– check out Prosper in the app stores and stay tuned for our spotlight with Eric and Alden. But first, we do have a little bit of news, so let’s get into it. Shall we?

The Anne Arundel County Police have some good news. Through investigation, they made an arrest in the County’s seventh homicide of the year. On April 13th, Brandon Williams was found shot in the 400 block of Glen Mar Road and died a short time later. Yesterday they arrested a 19-year-old Glen Burnie man and charged him with first-degree murder and a bevy of other charges.

Here in Annapolis, following up on that shooting we told you about yesterday. We don’t know too much more other than the shooting was a result of an armed robbery at Atwater and Belle Drives. The police do not have a suspect and they do not know the condition of the victim. They did say they found damage to a nearby vehicle.

Looks like The Ravens blinked in the whole Lamar Jackson negotiations game. They came to terms with the quarterback for a five-year deal which should put Jackson as one of the highest-paid athletes ever. But, the terms of the deal were not announced. So, Baltimoreans can breathe a sigh of relief–now let’s see if he can keep healthy enough to play!

Jacob Baumgart of the Annapolis Patch is on the mall ball. I try to avoid the mall at all costs for a few reasons, but he is up to speed on the comings and goings. Papaya, a clothing store has apparently closed. But there are a bunch of openings too. There’s a sandwich and salad place called L’Antico Gusto in the food court. Millers Ale House is opening in May where Romano’s Macaroni Grill was. Peri and the gang at In Grano is opening a second location near Build-A-Bear. The Original Pancake House is opening by California Pizza Kitchen. A Filipino place called Lasang Pinoy, a Korean BBQ place called Jongro KBBQ, and a coffee and dessert place called Seoul Blues (spelled like the capital of Korea) are opening by the food court. And finally, Capital Teas that was downtown, then wasn’t, then was in the design district, then wasn’t, and is now at the mall near JC Penney. So follow the Annapolis Patch for all your mall comings and goings–he’s got his finger on the pulse!

And the Anne Arundel County Public Schools are in the mall. Well, the student artists are. There are about 3,500 pieces from Elementary, Middle, and High School artists on display in the corridor adjacent to Macy’s. The work will be on display until May 28th so, I may have to relent and head to the mall to check it out!

And if you can… check out the ICONS in Transformation exhibit at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church right at Spa and Hilltop in Annapolis. It’s free and open to the public–they are not trying to convert you but Saturdays from 10 am to 2 pm and Sundays from noon to 2 pm and Wednesdays from 4 pm to 7 pm .. through June 11th. Really some great stuff there!

And since we’re talking about things to do. This weekend the weather is anyone’s guess I think–could be a wash, could be a miss, or anything in between. So the advice is to check before you go anywhere! But on tap— over at Key School it is the Annapolis Book Festival tomorrow. Out in Crownsville, the Scenic Rivers Land Trust is having their Walk for the Woods tomorrow with a rain date of Sunday–that is a really beautiful potentially guided walk. Of course, the Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show is opening this morning and rolls through Sunday as well. And here is a fair warning for Monday– Monday is May 1st, and that means it is May Day and all the downtown businesses and residences will be showing off their May Day flowers– I will be traipsing around with my camera for sure. Monday is also the day when tickets for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Bands in the Sand go on sale. It will sell out likely in a few hours so get on that mouse right at 9 am. And also on Monday, tickets for the Paca Girlfriends Party will go on sale at 9 am. This is another “always sells out” event, so if you are a girl, grab a girlfriend and go to the Paca Girlfriends Party–you’ll have to let me know how that sexist soiree is!

And a quick reminder about the Annapolis Irish Festival on May 6th. Tickets are on sale at abceventsinc.com and you save 20% on all of the GA tickets you want to buy by using the code AIF20EYE. Again AIF20EYE

Today on Canines & Crosstreks–we played with Rehoboth, Daytona, Myrtle, and Fenwick. More puppies! Oh my gawd, they are adorable and just full of puppiness! Listen now and then; check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for our irresistible photos and a video.. the video is critical… and you can get all the information on how you can give them their fur-ever homes!

Here’s some podcast news for you. Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight, and just in time for Cinco de Mayo, Roxana from Caliente Grill! And next weekend, Karen Theimer Brown the CEO of Historic Annapolis!

It’s Friday. The weekend is here, and now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the ONLY locally forecast weather report. And of course, Canines and Crosstreks–so do hang around for that. All coming to you in a minute!

