Daily News Brief | April 27, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and the Maryland Higher Education Commission!

Today…

A man was shot in Annapolis and flown to shock-trauma. The cost of housing is the top concern for County residents according to the AACC semi-annual survey. The Wizard of Oz at the Compass Rose Theater is getting rave reviews. Don’t dawdle and make sure to pick up your Annapolis Irish Festival tickets sooner than later–they’re selling fast. We have a ridiculous survey about dogs and a serious one about murders. Podcast news and much more!

It’s Thursday, but Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace has the day off so you will have to wait a week for the next Makerspace Maker Minutes.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: A full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2023, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Thursday, April 27th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

This is the witty part of the DNB…or so I think. Well, today, I got nothin! So, let’s get right into it, shall we?

Not a whole lot of information, just yet, but I hope to hear from the Annapolis Police Department later this morning. A man was flown to a shock-trauma center last night at about 9 pm after being shot near the intersection of Atwater and Belle Drive in Annapolis. This is the apartment community off of Forest Drive sort of behind the CVS and Ledo Pizza. Look to EyeOnAnnapolis.net a bit later this morning for more information.

The cost of housing is the top concern for residents of Anne Arundel County. Or so says the semi-annual survey from Anne Arundel Community College’s Center for the Study of Local Issues. Density, cost, and availability are all concerns. Dropping off most of our radar is COVID. But crime, drug use, and the economy are all in the mix. Check out the summarized results on EyeOnAnnapolis.net and if you want to get into the weeds, we have the full 100+ page report in that post as well!

Make it a point to check out The Wizard of Oz before May 21st. The refreshed Compass Rose Theater is now in Maryland Hall, and the production is getting rave reviews. It is a TINY theater so there are limited seats. Performances are Thursdays at 7 pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm, and matinees on Saturdays and Sundays at 2 pm. Plenty of free parking and tickets can be had at compassrosetheater.org …and the theater is spelled the American way with an er at the end!

And while we are talking about tickets.. they are selling at a brisk clip for the Annapolis Irish Festival. The fest is a bit early this year–May 6th and tickets will be limited so–if you want to get your Irish on, grab some tickets now. We have a code AIF20EYE to save you 20% on all GA tickets. Some awesome food, some awesome vendors, and of course, some awesome music from Gaelic Mishap, Gaelic Storm, Hold Fast, Bastard Bearded Irishmen, and more. There are also VIP options for you as well. Head to abceventsinc.com to get those tickets and remember AIF20EYE saves you 20% on all the GA tickets you want to buy.

OK sometimes I get ridiculous surveys and sometimes I get good ones. Which one should I go with first? Hmmm… ok ridiculous. The Dog Advisory Council tells me that the Cane Corso is the most popular breed of dog in Maryland in terms of Google searches. The Shiba Inu is number two, followed by the French Bulldog, Boxer, and Rottweiler. I call BS–where is the Chesapeake Bay Retriever, all the Doodles, and the Labs? And even more BS is that the Cane Corso is the most popular breed in nearly EVERY state…California likes St. Bernards, New York likes Boxers, and Rhode Island likes those Shiba Inus.

But the interesting survey I got was from WalletHub.com and they looked at Cities with the biggest homicide rate issues. And Baltimore was NOT number one. Looking at homicides per 100,000 residents, Baltimore ranks #3 with 10.47, behind New Orleans at 12.76 and Memphis at 14.19. DC came in 6th with 7.76. And while DC seems to be getting slightly more homicidey, Baltimore is getting a little less. Year over year, the number of DC’s homicides has increased by 1.17% and Baltimore has decreased by 2.87%. Maybe there is a light in some far-off tunnel.

OK, that’s all I got news-wise! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight as we head into Cinco de Mayo, it is Roxana, the owner of Caliente Grill! And next weekend should be Karen Theimer Brown from Historic Annapolis. And if you missed it, check out the bonus pod we dropped the other day about the advocacy orgs to be honored at the upcoming Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show!

And that IS a wrap. As always, thank you all for being you. And a thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief- Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and the Maryland Higher Education Commission!

OK, so now you need to hang tight because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecast weather report you will find, and you normally would expect Trevor with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minute, but this week, we’re gonna disappoint you–I think he was dognapped by his Corgi Brie. No actually just taking the week off and will be back next Thursday! Anyhow, hang tight!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

