Daily News Brief | April 26, 2023

Today…

Two students sprayed pepper spray on a crowded school bus. A Crofton homeowner got into a gun battle with three wold-be car thieves. An Annapolis 16-year-old was arrested for having a loaded gun after a traffic stop. An Eastport home suffered $1.5 million in damages from a fire. The County OEM and AACC are hosting a free Herricane Camp this summer for women 16-22. And the MRE’s .05K Bridge Run is coming up soon. And, of course, we have pod news and more!

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all the fantastic live music we have in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, April 26th 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Yet another sign that spring is here! Tonight is the return of the Wednesday night races! So much fun to watch and participate. Not a sailor? Grab a ticket for the Woodwind–they race..or the Wilma Lee–she watches. But really fun weekly events! But we’re here for the news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

The Military Police and Meade Middle School are investigating the discharge of pepper spray in a crowded school bus yesterday afternoon. According to the school system, 3 students were taken to the hospital for treatment and were expected to be released late last night. They have identified two students responsible for the spraying of the pepper spray, but are not sure of the motivation or the roles of each. So, the MPs from Ft Meade and the school are investigating and will be taking whatever action they need to take. There were about 50 students on the bus at the time and most of them were transferred to another bus and continued home.

On early Monday morning, a Crofton homeowner and two suspects got in a gun battle in a residential neighborhood. The homeowner saw three suspects attempting to steal a car in the 90 block of Eastham Court. He went to confront them with his personal handgun. When he did, a suspect pointed a gun at the homeowner and the homeowner fired at the suspects who fired back before fleeing. No people or property were struck and the police and the States Attorney are working together to see if charges are appropriate.

And down in Annapolis, the Anne Arundel County Police made a traffic stop on Forest Drive near Hicks Avenue. They ended up searching the car and found a loaded handgun. The driver, the sole occupant was arrested and it was determined that due to a prior incident, he was not allowed to have a handgun in his possession. And get this, the suspect was a 16-year-old Annapolis teen.

A waterfront home in Annapolis’s Eastport community suffered $1.5 million in damage after a fire on Monday night. A passerby saw the smoke and flames from the home in the unit block of Eastern Avenue and called 911. The Fire Department says the fire started on a second-floor balcony from improperly discarded smoking material. The fire quickly spread to the attic and took off from there. One firefighter was injured, treated, and released. It took 45 firefighters about 45 minutes to get it under control and in addition to the Annapolis Fire Department, the Anne Arundel, and the Naval Support Station Fire Departments assisted.

Well, as long as we are talking police and fire. This is kind of cool. the County Office of Emergency Management and AACC is holding a Herricane Camp this summer. In an effort to get more females involved in emergency management they are hosting a free week-long camp for girls and women 16-22. The dates are July 10th to 14th and you can submit an app right away. We have a link on EyeOnAnnapolis.net or you can go to aacounty.org and navigate to OEM. Pretty cool. And let’s be real; when the S hits the fan, the women are much better at handling it than men.

Another date for your calendar. May 7th. Crack of noon. The arduous, exhausting bridge run. No, not the Bay Bridge, it’s the MRE’s 25th Annual .05K Bridge Run over the Gulf of Eastport. Registration is $30 and includes a t-shirt. Once you are done training, you can register at TheMRE.org. But go to EyeOnAnnapolis.net and check out the video we have from a while ago to see if you are up for it!

OK, and that’s a wrap on the news. Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight as I promised, Roxana from one of my favorite authentic Latin places–Caliente Grill! And next weekend, pretty sure it is a great conversation I had with Karen Theimer Brown the new-ish CEO for Historic Annapolis!

Alright, let’s put this puppy to bed with a quick thank you to you. And also to our sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and the Maryland Higher Education Commission.

So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with the only locally forecast weather report you will find. And Bridgett, also known as BeeprBuzz has all your music news in Annapolis After Dark. All that coming up in just a bit, so hang tight!

