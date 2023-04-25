Daily News Brief | April 25, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Today…

Fast food manager stabbed by an employee in Linthicum Hardee’s. Republican Central Committee has invited what the Southern Poverty Law Center considers a hate group to speak at an event tonight. The PRSA is hosting a PR Bazaar and if you are involved with an organization or small business, you want to listen up. We published our always-popular guide to what you need to know about Commissioning Week. And it is ticket Tuesday, and I have two shows up for grabs from Rams Head On Stage– Joe Pug and Vanessa Collier. All that and some info on that bonus pod we dropped yesterday!

But as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app to keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: A full transcript is available below on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, April 25th, 202, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

You can tell when you’re getting older when you start complaining about the weather.. well I am old. Yesterday– cold, then beautiful for a hot minute, and then downright raw toward the end. Let’s just pick a season and get into it! OK, we have some news today so let’s get into it, shall we?

Some workplace violence in Linthicum. On Friday, a 23-year-old woman from Randallstown was working in the Hardee’s fast food restaurant and according to police she had had enough bullying from her manager. So she stabbed her. She left the restaurant and police found her walking away and they arrested her without incident. She has been charged with attempted second-degree murder, assault, reckless endangerment, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Tonight at Hella’s Restaurant and Lounge will be hosting a Republican Central Committee Event. Nothing too earth-shattering there. The event is called Champions for Children and the guest speaker is a representative of the Alliance Defending Freedom. And here is what the Southern Poverty Law Center says about them. “Founded by some 30 leaders of the Christian Right, the Alliance Defending Freedom is a legal advocacy and training group that has supported the recriminalization of sexual acts between consenting LGBTQ adults in the U.S. and criminalization abroad; has defended state-sanctioned sterilization of trans people abroad; has contended that LGBTQ people are more likely to engage in pedophilia; and claims that a “homosexual agenda” will destroy Christianity and society.” So there’s that. And as would be expected there are quite a few groups upset including Annapolis Pride and other advocacy organizations. Hella’s did confirm that they were hosting the event and it was still planned. I have not heard of any protests.

If you are an organization or small business and want to get your message out, you can always advertise here…joking…sort of… but the PRSA Chesapeake Chapter will be hosting a PR Bazaar on May 11th. This is a continuation of the program created by Wendi Winters back in 2003 to bring all sorts of media and PR folks in and let them speak to the organizations and businesses about how to get your messages out. Tickets are limited and available at prsachesapeake.com

Yesterday morning, we put up our annually popular What You Need to Know About Commissioning Week post. Check it out at EyeOnAnnapolis.net but key dates… May 17th for Herndon, May 23rd and 24th for Blue Angels, May 25th for the Color Parade, and May 26th for Graduation and Commissioning.

Yesterday we dropped a bonus pod with CBF, CCA, and CC along with ABS. And to figure out those acronyms, you need to listen to it. But seriously–worthwhile listening if you are a fan of and are concerned about the Bay!

It is ticket Tuesday and Rams Head OnStage has hooked you up once again! Get in touch with me if any of these tickle your fancy– I still have ONE pair left for Joe Pug on Thursday and that should be a great show! And then on May 5th which IS a Friday–the lovely Vanessa Collier! Wanna go? Just get in touch and let me know what you want, and you may score some freebies Courtesy of Rams Head or the Annapolis Boat Shows. And please do check out all the other shows at RamsHeadOnStage.com like I said, they have some awesome ones coming up soon!

OK, that's a wrap, but first a quick thank you to you for listening and sharing and letting your friends and colleagues know about us.

So now, hang tight, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your only locally forecast weather report. All that’s coming up in just a bit.

