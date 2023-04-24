Daily News Brief | April 24, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

First female Superintendant of USNA nominated. Lots of money flowing into Annapolis. Teacher of the Year named. Bike AAA has an amazing new program. All Things Go Festival sold out in 2 hours on Friday. Pirate’s Parlay and Annapolis Irish Festival have tickets for you and we have the discount codes. The art exhibit Icons in Transformation at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church is amazing. And, of course, some past, present, and future pod news!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Monday, April 24th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Welcome to Monday! I just looked at the calendar and man, how did April slip away so fast? Well, we have a lot of news, and we better get into it, shall we?

There is likely some history in the making. Rear Admiral Yvette Davids has been nominated to be the next Supe of the Naval Academy. If approved by the Senate (which should be a rubber stamp but likely will not because of partisan politics) she will be the first woman to lead the school. The first Hispanic to lead the school. And the first Superintendent married to a current Flag Officer–her hubby is Rear Admiral Keith Davids who is a Seal commander. Pretty cool crack in the glass ceiling of the US Naval Academy.

Kudos to another woman! Mary Kay Connerton, a PE and Health teacher at Annapolis High was named Public School Teacher of the Year! She’s been at A-High for 8 years and is known to be relentless in advocating for student and staff well-being.

And this is a really cool program….and I hoped to spot it in action on Saturday when I did the B&A Tail on my bike. But Bike AAA–Bicycle Advocates for Annapolis & Anne Arundel has started a program to get seniors out on the trail in special tri-shaw –two seats in the front and a pedaler (pilot) in the back. They are working out of Sunrise in Severna Park right now and they are 15 to 30-minute trips to get seniors out in nature. I want to volunteer–sounds REALLY rewarding all around.

There’s lots of money flowing into Annapolis. The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park received $375,000 from the Feds to develop a maritime-themed, nature preschool facility. Congressman Sarbanes was on hand to present the good news on Friday. And also on Friday, Annapolis City Announced that Delegate Dana Jones scored $100,000 of state funding to improve the infrastructure at the Stanton Center and also to reconstruct the water access at College Creek at Northwest Street.

Leadership Anne Arundel, of which I am a proud grad of their Flagship program and highly recommend, has a new home at Maryland Hall. As space was reallocated, it made for an ideal match and now they are up in a former classroom on the third floor. No more virtual!

Here’s something that blew my mind. The All Things Go Festival which I told you about last week had ticket go on sale to the general public on Friday morning. Well, it took 2 hours to sell out Merriweather Post Pavilion for two days. Not sure what this festival’s capacity is, but generally they say the venue is about 20,000. So that is 40,000 in two hours–let that sink in. Anyhow, the All Things Go festival is September 30th and October 1st and will have headliners Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen, and a bunch more!

A pair of festivals closer to home that are not quite yet sold out for you. The Annapolis Irish Festival is quickly filling up. It is still a few weeks away on May 6th, but do pick up the tickets ASAP at abceventsinc.com and use AIF20EYE to save 20% on all your GA Tickets!

For a fun family festival THIS weekend it is the Pirate’s Parlay at the fairgrounds. Live music, all things pirate and I understand a live mermaid tank. Use the code SPCA and get a $5 discount which will be sent to the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. We have a link for tickets on EyeOnAnnapolis.net

I got to check out the Icons in Transformation art exhibit yesterday and I highly recommend it. We did a bonus pod with Pastor Dave at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church which is hosting it. Really moving, and thought-provoking. Nearly 200 pieces of 3-dimensional art throughout the building. It’s been a traveling tour of cathedrals worldwide for more than a decade. I don’t want to give too much away, but plan for an hour or more! It is free and the hours are Saturdays from 10 am to 2 pm, Sundays from noon to 2 pm., and Wednesdays from 4 pm to 7 pm it will be here in town until June 11th.

Hopefully, you caught our Canines and Crosstreks segment on Friday–when Jay J as our guest! Do check out our post from noon on Friday for some great photos. And if you have some room in your heart and home for Jay J, we have all the info on how to adopt!

And Saturday On the local business spotlight, we spoke with Dr. Bedell from Anne Arundel County Public Schools which was fascinating and we are in good hands I think. And up this weekend–Caliente Grill and Roxana Rodriguez!

