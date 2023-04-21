Daily News Brief | April 21, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Police are investigating an armed carjacking in Crofton. Annapolis Subaru gave away $50,000 to a local charity. BWI has some shiny news bathrooms in Concourse B. Summer concerts are coming back to the Annapolis Town Center. The Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show will be honoring three environmental organizations that are helping the Bay at a free reception. And lots of events this Earth Day weekend–Annapolis Green is kicking gas, Dinner Under the Stars, Record Store Day, and a ton of Greenscape projects all over the county. Pod news of course and a whole lot more!

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. In this week’s Canines & Crosstreks we meet Apple a wonderful dachshund-chihuahua mix!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it’s Friday, April 21st, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

We made it to the weekend, and after yesterday, I am ready for it. Actually meeting a friend at the Market House to kick it off at 1 pm. So bring it on. But first, we have a little news, so let’s get into it. Shall we?

The Anne Arundel County Police are looking for a pair of carjackers who stole a Crofton man’s car at gunpoint in front of his home on Thursday. The man was returning to his home on Walleye Drive after work when he was approached by two Black males with a handgun who demanded his keys. They took the keys from his pocket and fled in the car–a 2014 black Nissan Maxima. The suspects are described as in their late teens to early 20s, with slim build, wearing dark hoodies and dark jeans if anyone has any info– 410-222-4700.

On Wednesday, Annapolis Subaru gave Hope for the Warriors a check for $50,000. This was the proceeds from the Share The Love Event at the end of the year, when customers who buy a car can designate a local or national charity to have Subaru make a donation. Pretty awesome!

I made fun of the $55 million dollar bathroom contract at BWI, but now that I am seeing the photos of the first set, I am kinda thinking that makes some sense. There is a new set in Concourse B, and gone are the urinals in the men’s rooms, and both men’s and ladies’ now have stalls with full-length doors, room for baggage, and lights over the doors to indicate if it is occupied or not. I might just need to book a trip!

Free outdoor summer concerts are returning to the Annapolis Town Center. As in the past, they will be on Friday evenings from 5 pm to 8 pm, and they will be held in what they call the boathouse pavilion in the East Village. I will call it down by PF Changs and where the ice rink was. I a not too familiar with most, but we can expect music from Sons of Pirates, kicking it off on June 2nd, Red Dirt Revolution, The Original Moonlighters, Black Dog Alley, Under the Covers, Crushing Day, Chesapeake Sons, Thunderball and more!

This is cool. Next Saturday afternoon at the Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show, the boat show will host a reception called Boaters for the Bay. If you are at the show and have a ticket, it is free to get in, and there will be live music, beverages, displays, and a panel discussion with three organizations that are working so hard to make sure the Bay is healthy– Chesapeake Conservancy, Coastal Conservation Association, and of course the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. If you are there, do check it out it gets underway at 4:30 pm with Shawn Owen performing.

Since we’re talking events— THIS Saturday, tomorrow on West Street–Annapolis Green will kick gas with their EV show. Come out and get all your questions answered by electric vehicle owners. The event runs from 3 pm to 6 pm and then magically morphs into the spring version of Dinner Under the Stars.

And also on Saturday–it’s Record Store Day. So go to your favorite vinyl store and score a deal. Local stores here are KaChunk on Maryland Avenue, Third Eye Games on Chinquapin Round Road, and I am not sure of the name of the new one on Mayo Road in Edgewater.

And tomorrow is Earth Day Official, and there are a ton of Greenscape projects all across the County. As you are out and about, be mindful that there will be people likely gardening and cleaning up in places you may not expect. Let’s keep everyone safe this weekend!

Hey, only two weeks until the Annapolis Irish Festival on May 6th. Did you get your tickets? We have a discount code to save 20% off all of your general admission tickets. Use AIF20EYE and score the discount. Tickets and more info at abceventsinc.com

Today on Canines & Crosstreks–we played with Jay J, who is a uber personable 2-year-old Jack Russell mix. Listen now and then check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for our irresistible photos and information on how to give him a fur-ever home!

And as we wrap up. do me a favor, and sign up for our weekly newsletter of events in the area. It goes out on Fridays at 12:30 pm you can sign up on the form on EyeOnAnnapolis.net or I will leave a link right here in the show notes. Many thanks–as always! https://forms.aweber.com/form/08/986569108.htm

Here’s some podcast news for you. Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight, Dr. Bedell from AACPS, and after that, just in time for Cinco de Mayo, Roxana from Caliente Grill!

All done! Now it’s time to say thank you for listening and putting up with us every day. I do hope we add some value to your world. And if we do–please, leave a review somewhere or tell a friend to give us a listen! We also want to thank our sponsors — Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and the Maryland Higher Education Commission!

It’s Friday. The weekend is here and now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the ONLY locally forecast weather report. And of course, Canines and Crosstreks–so do hang around for that. All coming to you in a minute!

