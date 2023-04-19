April 19, 2023
April 19, 2023
Homestead Gardens Spring
Daily News Brief | April 19, 2023
Podcast

Daily News Brief | April 19, 2023


Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County,  Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and the Maryland Higher Education Commission!

Today…

A child rapist is sentenced to 25 years in prison. Anne Arundel County received $17 million from the feds for some great local projects. The Chart House in Eastport has been refreshed and is now called Chart House Prime. Gregorian is a show coming to Maryland Hall in November and you really need to be there. And the All Things Go Music Festival announced their lineup for the two-day festival and this has become THE festival to attend–Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen … you get the idea. And of course, we have pod news and more!

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all the fantastic live music we have in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing-impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

CONNECT WITH US!  LOTS OF WAYS:  http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

All content © 2023 Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, April 19th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

OK, so you all liked those Annapolis Spring Sailboat Tickets! I have two more pairs–you want them, get in touch with me and you might get them! But first, there is news. So let’s get into it,  shall we?

Terence Green is a 28-year-old Brooklyn Park man who will be spending the next 25 years in prison for raping a 14-year-old girl in July of 2021. The girl was a family friend and he lured her to his basement and forced her to perform sex acts before he raped her. Last month, a jury deliberated for two hours and convicted him on two counts of second-degree rape and a third-degree sex offense. Yesterday, Judge Cathy Vitale sentenced him to 25 years in prison, five years of probation, and a lifetime as a registered sex offender. Not sure that is quite enough in my opinion!

Anne Arundel County Executive Pittman collected $17 million from our federal legislators for some projects around the county. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen were joined by Congressmen John Sarbanes and Steny Hoyer to present the fake check at the Odenton MARC station which will be a beneficiary of some of the money. Other projects are the old Crownsville Hospital becoming a non-profit incubator, the Parole transportation center at the mall, AAEDC’s Inclusive Ventures Program, biking and walking trails, juvenile pre-arrest diversion programs, and a few more! Always nice to get some additional money to make life a bit easier for many!

The Chart House in Eastport is looking a bit different these days. They recently completed a renovation and along with that a new name.. not too different but it is now called Chart House Prime. They refreshed the menu, added in a sushi bar, and expanded the wine cellar (and who are they kidding there is no cellar–they are built on a dock), changed up the tablecloths, and hung a new sign. They added two new steaks–32 ounces, which I have a difficult time imagining, but a porterhouse and a bone-in Wagyu Tomahawk Ribeye. So next time you are down on Second Street in Eastport and are hungry, and Bread and Butter Kitchen is closed– check out the new Chart House Prime!

OK, I need a favor. Head to EyeOnAnnapolis.net and check out an article about a show Rams Head is bringing to Maryland Hall in November. Gregorian: Pure Chants. I saw this and said–oh my.. they’ve jumped the shark with this one. And then I googled Gregorian and listened to their stuff. BLOWN AWAY! Immediately set a reminder to buy my tickets on Thursday at noon when they go on sale. Check it out and see if you agree or not!

And speaking of shows.. All Things Go Music Festival is back at Merriweather Post Pavilion for two days at the end of September. Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Mt Joy, Tegan and Sara, and plenty more. This looks like THE epic concert in the area. Presale tickets go on sale Thursday at AllThingsGoFestival.com . How good is this lineup? My New York kid has already booked her train to come down!

OK, and that’s a wrap on the news. Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight as I promised, we speak with Dr. Mark Bedell, our very own Superintendent of the Anne Arundel County Public Schools! And next weekend, just in time for Cinco De Mayo–Roxana from one of my favorite authentic Latin places–Caliente Grill!

Alright, let’s put this puppy to bed with a quick thank you to you. And also to our sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel CountySolar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and the Maryland Higher Education Commission.

So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with the only locally forecast weather report you will find. And Bridgett, also known as BeeprBuzz, has all your music news in Annapolis After Dark.   All that is coming up in just a bit, so hang tight!  

