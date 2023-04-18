Daily News Brief | April 18, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

A woman is abducted, stuffed in a trunk, and tossed into a creek. Meetings, conventions, and tourism is nearly back to pre-COVID numbers. The 9th Annual Lifeline 100 is on October 1st. Rams Head on Stage just announced some seriously amazing upcoming shows. And it is ticket Tuesday, and I have three shows up for grabs from Rams Head On Stage–Steve Morse Band, Capitol Fools, and Joe Pug. PLUS some boat show tickets! All that and some pod news for you as well!

Good morning, it is Tuesday, April 18th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Well, the Uncle says my tax refund should hit my bank this morning! I sure hope so because Aunt Brooke Lierman is about to take her share out later today! And this is your reminder–returns need to be filed or mailed by midnight tonight. Or get an extension. OK, we have some news today, so let’s get into it, shall we?

This has to be one of the more terrifying stories I have heard. A woman was dropping off a friend at her home on Milton Avenue in Glen Burnie around 2:30 am on Saturday. She was approached by a man and a woman and the woman grabbed her the pair wrestled her from her car and locked her in the trunk and took off with the car with her in the trunk. They pulled over in Baltimore City on Pennington Avenue on the bridge over Curtis Creek, took her out of the trunk, and threw her into the creek. She was taken to the hospital for treatment and now police are looking for her car, a 2012 black Mercedes 550 sedan, and two suspects –a white male with short brown hair, and a heavy-set white female with light brown hair missing a front tooth. If anyone saw anything or knows anything– 410-222-6135.

After that, here’s some good news. While not directly related to Anne Arundel County, the Baltimore Convention Center is nearly at pre-covid levels for bookings and they are about to do $26 million in renovations. In 2019, they hosted 119 events and so far this year they have 100 on the books. And when tourism and meetings and conventions are back in person that is good for everyone!

Save this date if you like to ride a bike! October 1 is the 9th annual Lifeline 100 bike ride. You can ride 15, 30, or 40 all on the B&A Trail. Or you can brave the roads of Anne Arundel County and go for the 65 or 100-mile routes. County Executive Pittman said that he “urges all citizens and visitors to come join us.” And all I am gonna say is that the last time I saw him on the trail, he and Annapolis Mayor Buckley pedaled about 4 miles and ducked into the Hard Bean coffee shop in Severna Park…so if you can’t find them on the trail–maybe check there! But in all seriousness, registration is open and discounted until June 1 at lifeline100.com and that is lifeline one zero zero dot com. I’ve done it for five years and it is a blast. Do not let that 30-mile number scare you–I surprised myself!

Gotta say Rams Head On Stage just dropped a bunch of great shows–we don’t have tickets for these ones yet, but Atlanta Rhythm Section, Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenrieter, and Hermans Hermits are all coming soon–and next week, Suzanne Vega!

And speaking of Rams Head On Stage! It is ticket Tuesday get in touch with me if any of these tickle your fancy– Steve Morse Band on the 22nd, DC’s Capitol Fools–the reincarnated Capital Steps on the 23rd, or Joe Pug on the 27th. Or if you are into sailboating, I have four tickets to the Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show from April 28th to 30th! Just get in touch and let me know what you want and you may score some freebies Courtesy of Rams Head or the Annapolis Boat Shows. And please do check out all the other shows at RamsHeadOnSTage.com like I said they have some awesome ones coming up soon!

