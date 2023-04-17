Daily News Brief | April 17, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Shoot out at the Royal Farms in Eastport. Police identify Tyler Heights vandal. Annapolis City loses another court case and residents gain more public water access. Black Market Bakers have opened a new location in Annapolis. Annapolis Green is ready to kick some gas this Saturday. Profs & Pints will be talking about the Webb Space Telescope next week and tickets are going fast! And, of course, some pod news!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Monday, April 17th, 2023 this is John Frenaye and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Weather-wise, what was supposed to be an iffy weekend turned out pretty darned good, except for that storm on Saturday afternoon! I caught a Baysox game and I did something I have not done in probably 10 years–went bowling. And let’s just say my score was outstanding–if I was golfing. Well, we have a bunch of news, so shall we?

The Annapolis Police are investigating what appears to have been a shootout at the Royal Farms in the City’s Eastport section. At about 220am on Saturday, police responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the store. At about the same time, a male victim arrived at AAMC with a gunshot wound. Police say that the victim was in the parking lot when a car pulled up, and a group of suspects got out and shot the victim multiple times. From the audio we have heard, at least twenty shots were fired. So, if you know something, please say something and call the police at 410-260-3439.

Following up on a story about a vandal at Tyler Heights Elementary School. Shortly after the publication of the suspect’s photos, the Annapolis Police identified him. He is a minor, and charges are pending. That’s all we know!

Chalk up a win for residents who enjoy water access/ Chalk up another loss to the City’s Office of Law. A judge has ruled in favor of two local Eastport residents who sued to have the city enforce a deed restriction for public water access to Wells Cove in Spa Creek. For some reason, the City entered into an agreement with the adjacent condo association giving them access, which they promptly blocked the public from using. Well, Judge Elizabeth Morris invalidated that agreement and told the City and the Condo that it is indeed public access and that agreement was null and void. Plus she ordered the City and the Condo to pay the legal fees of the plaintiffs! Between the bicycle claim, the two HACA claims, and now this, the City is not coming out of court with too many in the win column.

Great news for the O’Learys and Black Market Bakers. Absolutely horrible news for any shot of me carrying through with a low-carb diet. Black Market Bakers, which started as a food truck at Chevy’s and opened a year ago in Edgewater at the shopping center behind the old K-Mart, has opened another location in Annapolis, right down the road from me at the Port Annapolis Marina.

This is Earth Week and Earth Day is Saturday and that means that it is time for Annapolis Green to kick gas. From 3 pm to 6 pm on Saturday, the first block of West Street will be closed as it will be filled with electric vehicles and their owners. Come out and kick the tires–figuratively guys…and chat with the people that actually drive these things. Cars, pick-ups, motorcycles, and bikes will be there, as well as several dealerships with new cars to check out. They have come a long way in a few years, so if electric is in your future…come out!

And this is NEXT Tuesday, but it always sells out, so here’s your warning. Profs and Pints are back at the Trophy Room at the Graduate Hotel on April 25th. The topic this month is all aboard the Webb Space Telescope. The prof this time around is Matthew Greenhouse, the project scientist for the telescope’s instrument payload. You’ve seen the images, now come to hear about it first hand. Tickets are available while they last at profsandpints.com

Hopefully, you caught our Canines and Crosstreks segment on Friday–when we had Apple as our guest! Do check out our post from noon on Friday for some great photos. And if you have some room in your heart and home for Apple, we have all the info on adopting!

And Saturday On the local business spotlight, we spoke with Mike Carter from Annapolis Tours and Crawls who saw a need and filled it! And how. This Saturday, Dr. Bedell from Anne Arundel County Public Schools!

Ann Alsina is back with us this morning. And George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the only locally forecast weather report you will find! Hey, fun fact… George was forecasting most of last week from Vegas as his daughters were kicking ass in an international gymnastics competition–so congrats to George and his girls! All that is coming up in just a bit, so hang around!

