Daily News Brief | April 14, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, the Maryland Higher Education Commission, and Hospice of the Chesapeake!

Today…

Another homicide in Glen Burnie. A school employee brings loaded handgun to campus. Free gun locks at the Anne Arundel County Library. The garage is still on schedule and they are wrapping up construction. The cost of mailing a letter will go up on July 9th. The Commanders have likely been sold!!!! We have a discount code for the Annapolis Irish Festival which is coming up on May 6th. And this weekend there is plenty to do with the Bay Bridge Boat Show, the Blue Ribbon Project family fun day and open house, the Remembering the Old Fourth Ward tribute ceremony, and the annual croquet match between the Academy and the Johnnies!

And like we do every Friday, Annapolis Subaru and I met up with some animals from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. In this week’s Canines & Crosstreks we meet Apple a wonderful dachshund-chihuahua mix!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: A full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis for hearing-impaired subscribers.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2023, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, April 14th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

We made it to the weekend, despite ninety-degree days in April. I hope you are ready for an awesome weekend–I know I am! Anyhow, we do have a little bit of news, so let’s get into it. Shall we?

One man is dead, and the suspect is on the loose. The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the County’s fifth homicide of the year. It happened yesterday afternoon on Glen Mar Road near Phirne Road in Glen Burnie. Details are not available, but police are looking for a male wearing dark clothing. The shooting did put several schools on a temporary lockdown– Old Mill High and the two Old Mill Middle Schools, Rippling Woods Elementary and Ruth Parker Eason, were all locked down for a little over an hour.

Out in Odenton, a Seven Oaks Elementary school employee was arrested for having a loaded handgun on school property. On Wednesday, police received a tip, and sure enough, they found a loaded handgun in the employee’s car. She was arrested and charged and was being held awaiting a preliminary hearing. There was a brief lockdown, and the police and school say that the woman said the gun was not a threat to the school or anyone. The suspect claimed she had it for personal protection. Regardless, a gun on school property is illegal.

Remember, early in County Executive Pittman’s first term, they declared gun violence a health emergency, well, in a continuing effort to get control of guns in Anne Arundel County, the County Health Department, and the library have teamed up to distribute gun locks at three locations–Annapolis on West Street, Annapolis in Eastport (near Quiet Waters) and Glen Burnie. Not sure why South and West County were ignored, but adults 18 and older can get up to two locks at those three branches. This is believed to be the only program like it in the State.

Here’s some great news! The solar panels are installed, and the brick facade is going up. Yes, the Hillman Garage off of Main Street in Annapolis is getting close to completion, and it is still on schedule to open toward the end of June. I have to admit I was the biggest skeptic on this, but kudos to Mayor Buckley for getting it done. I just hope giving away control of all downtown parking for 30 years is worth it!

On July 9th, it will cost more to mail a letter. The Post Office is increasing the cost of a first-class stamp from 63 cents to 66 cents. This is a 32% increase since 2019, when stamps were 50 cents. So, you have a few months to go buy the Forever Stamps, which are the current 63 cents and are good forever!

And our long regional nightmare may be over! Dan Snyder, the embattled owner of the Washington Commanders, has agreed to sell the team for $6 billion to an investment group led by Josh Harris and Mitchell Rales and including Magic Johnson. Snyder bought the team in 1999 for $750 million–not a bad ROI considering the lack of investment he made in the team. This $6 billion deal is the largest in the US for a pro-sports team… the second largest deal was the Walton’s purchase of the Broncos last year for $4.6 billion.

Hey, the Annapolis Irish Festival is coming up soon–May 6th. And we have a discount code to save 20% off your general admission tickets. Use AIF20EYE and score the discount. Tickets and more info at abceventsinc.com

But a lot closer…like this weekend… the Bay Bridge Boat Show at the Bay Bridge Marina on Kent Island runs today through Sunday! And this one is a good one..smaller than the fall, but plenty of boats and gear ready to go right now!

On Saturday, at Citizens Park on Calvert Street, it is a Tribute to the Old Fourth Ward with dedications of benches honoring the displaced families. This is 11 am to 1 pm.

The Annapolis Cup Croquet Match is also happening on Saturday, but it is somewhat private. Some tickets are available for $70, which is admission only–we have a link on our All Annapolis Facebook Page.

And up in Crownsville at the Blue Ribbon Project, they are having their family fun day and open house from 11 am to 3 pm at their location at the old Crownsville Hospital– do try and go and check them out, and if you missed the LBS from last week–give that a listen as well.

Today on Canines & Crosstreks–we played with Apple, who is an 8-year-old dachshund chihuahua mix and a really cool pup. Listen now and then; check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net at noon for our irresistible photos and information on how you can give her a fur-ever home!

And as we wrap up. do me a favor, and sign up for our weekly newsletter of events in the area. It goes out on Fridays at 12:30 pm; you can sign up on the form on EyeOnAnnapolis.net or I will leave a link right here in the show notes. Many thanks–as always! https://forms.aweber.com/form/08/986569108.htm

Here’s some podcast news for you. Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight, Mike Carter and Annapolis Tours and Crawls! Next week it is Dr. Bedell from AACPS, and after that, just in time for Cinco de Mayo, Roxana from Caliente Grill!

All done! Now it’s time to say thank you for listening and putting up with us every day. I do hope we add some value to your world. And if we do–please, leave a review somewhere or tell a friend to give us a listen! We also want to thank our sponsors — Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and the Maryland Higher Education Commission!

It’s Friday. The weekend is here, and now it’s time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local! Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with the ONLY locally forecast weather report. And of course, Canines and Crosstreks, so hang around for that. All coming to you in a minute!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

