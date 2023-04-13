Daily News Brief | April 13, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Police are investigating an ax attack and a shooting where they have a victim but no crime scene. Someone is vandalizing Tyler Heights Elementary School and the school has videos, now they need your help. The last day of school is June 13th for most. Annapolis hired another Assistant City Manager and she starts today. Get ready to buy tickets to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation's Bands in the Sand on June 10th–tickets on sale May 1st and it will sell out!

It’s Thursday, and that means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minute!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Thursday, April 13th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

OK, hold on. We have a TON of news to get to today so this will be like the speed round for the Daily News Brief. So, let’s get right into it, shall we?

A man was attacked with an ax along West Street in Annapolis on Saturday–in daylight. The good news is that the police arrested a 30-year-old Annapolis man and the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Tuesday, the police were called to AAMC for a shooting victim that walked in. He advised that he was shot while in Annapolis but police could not get any more specifics from the victim. They looked and could not find a shooting scene and there were no calls for shots being fired reported around that time. So if anyone knows anything, call APD at 410-260-3439. This happened before 9 pm on Tuesday, April 11th.

This sucks. One individual has been going to Tyler Heights Elementary and vandalizing the school at night for several months. He has defaced the building and grounds with paint and most recently he did it on Tuesday night. So far the damages have exceeded $10,000 and it should be easy to catch him because they have some good images from video–check them out at EyeOnAnnapolis.net and if you know anything contact the school at 443-482-9610

Another quick school note. Because our winter this year stunk, the last day of school has been moved up. For the majority of kids in pre-k through 11th grade, June 13th is the date. Seniors are done on May 25th. There are a few other outliers and we have them on EyeOnAnnapolis.net. But, with the good comes the bad– school starts up again on August 28th!

Annapolis just hired a new Assistant City Manager. Now we have two..maybe three, I lost count. Anyhow, Victoria Buckland was hired and most recently she worked for the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services. Prior to that, she was a robotics engineer at Goddard. She starts today and will earn $133K per year. This position does not require any approval or permission from the Council.

Just a heads up to put a date on your calendar and have some room on that credit card. Tickets to this year’s Bands in the Sand will go on sale on May 1st. They are limited and they WILL sell out. The event is June 10th and will feature Misspent Youth, Jah Works, and The Last Revel…will be a spectacular night for a spectacular cause!

OK, that’s all I got news-wise–told you it was a lot! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight Mike Carter from Annapolis Ghost Tours and Annapolis Tours and Crawls! And next weekend, AACPS Supe–Dr. Mark Bedell!

As always, thank you all for being you.

OK, so now you need to hang tight because we have George from DCMDVA Weather with the only locally forecast weather report you will find, and of course, Trevor is here with your Annapolis Makerspace Maker Minute. All that coming up in just a bit.

