Daily News Brief | April 12, 2023

Beware of public USB charging ports. Annapolis Mayor Buckley is proposing a $182 million dollar budget this year and no new taxes. Registration is underway for next year’s kindergarten classes. There is a ton of great info from the Coastal Conservation Association for you at this weekend’s Bay Bridge Boat Show–and I have free tickets! Pod news and more!

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all the fantastic live music we have in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their app so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, April 12th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

Wow, what a response to our ticket gives yesterday—might have to do it again today! But first, there is news. So let’s get into it, shall we?

The FBI is warning people to not use public USB ports to charge their phones and tablets. These are the ports in coffee shops, airports, concerts, etc. They say that bad actors (and they are not talking about Affleck in Gigli) have found a way to hack them and you run the risk of getting injected with malware or worse, your information stolen. They also warn against online shopping via public wifi. Now using a power outlet and your own plug and cable is fine, this is just the plain USB ports you see. Another good suggestion from me is to never plug in any USB drive into your computer if you are unaware of the contents–I know it is enticing to see what may be on it, but it could wipe your computer clean.

It’s budget time in Annapolis and just like spring follows winter, a higher budget follows the last! This year, Mayor Buckley is proposing a budget of $182 million. I am not sure of the exact number but former Mayor Pantelides final budget was about $115 million. The Mayor says they have some leftover COVID money and got a boost in revenue from state taxes, and saw lower expenses due to staffing shortages. And as long as the math works out, the Mayor is not proposing any property tax increases. So now the Council has until the end of June to chop it up and spit it out!

Hey, parents of little kids! Registration for kindergarten for Anne Arundel County Public Schools is open today! You can enroll your kid and reserve a seat for next school year as long as they will be 5 on or before September 1, 2023. You can, and should, go to aacps.org to register or look for flyers in school or in backpacks with a QR code to scan. To fully register, you need proof of your identity, the kiddo’s original birth certificate or record, a copy of the child’s immunization record, two proofs of residency (deed, lease, mortgage statement utility bill), and a custody order if that applies.

The Bay Bridge Boat Show is this weekend at the Bay Bridge Marina on Kent Island and if you are concerned about invasive species and the Bay.. go. The Coastal Conservation Association will be there educating us all about the damage they cause, how to handle it, and even how to cook them when you do come across one! And of course, plenty of boats and gear just begging to get out on the Bay. Wanna go–get in touch with me and I might toss a pair of tickets your way!

OK, and that’s a wrap on the news. Up this Saturday on the Local Business Spotlight, it is crunch time for me and my editing, but we’ll hear from Mike Carter with Annapolis Tours and Crawls and NEXT weekend Dr. Mark Bedell, our very own Superintendent of the Anne Arundel County Public Schools!

Alright, let’s put this puppy to bed with a quick thank you to you. And also to our sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Annapolis Subaru, the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, Solar Energy Services, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and the Maryland Higher Education Commission.

So now you need to hang tight; George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with the only locally forecast weather report you will find. And Bridgett, also known as BeeprBuzz has all your music news in Annapolis After Dark. Hey if you are out and about, say hello to her–hard to miss, two cell phones in the air, usually hanging out with all the young kids! All that coming up in just a bit, so hang tight!

